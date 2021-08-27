"I never forget where I came from" Stephen Curry launches scholarship fund with wife Ayesha for Davidson College's female athletes

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry have launched a scholarship fund for Steph’s alma mater Davidson College. The Curry Family Women’s Athletics Initiative will empower women’s athletics at the college. The Currys have donated an undisclosed amount to kickstart the fund, which will be for the benefit of Davidson’s female athletes.

Stephen Curry played 104 games for Davidson, starting in 103 of them. Over his three-year career at Davidson between 2006-09, Curry averaged 25.3 points while shooting 41.2% from behind the arc. Curry led the Davidson Wildcats to the Elite Eight in 2008 after which the Warriors selected him with the No.7 overall pick in 2009.

Stephen Curry's message to the Davidson community

In a video message posted on Instagram, Curry said:

“One thing about me is that I never forget where I came from. Davidson College is where it all started for me. It no doubt prepared me for leadership and service. I am forever grateful for the unwavering support from the entire Davidson community. The reason I am who I am today is also because of strong and powerful women that have poured into my life all these years. And now as the father to two girls, I want them to grow up without any boundaries on their futures… I am excited to announce that we will endow the Curry Family Women’s Athletics Scholarship to help elevate Davidson’s ten women’s programs… By granting access to additional resources and creating more opportunities for women, we hope to uplift, empower and foster an unbiased society that leads to a better world.”

“The Currys’ gift and vision provide an unprecedented push forward for Davidson Athletics and our exceptional scholar-athletes,” Chris Clunie, Davidson Director of Athletics, said in a statement. “This gift and additional support of the initiative will raise our competitiveness and open up our educational and athletic experiences to more young women. Beyond Davidson, the Currys are sending an important message about addressing the broad inequity in women's athletics and the importance of unlocking opportunities today and into the future. Davidson aims to lead in this space and build solutions to these issues on our own campus.”

Stephen Curry during his Davidson days

Stephen Curry is a three-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors. He is a two-time league MVP and the only unanimous league MVP in NBA history. He was also crowned scoring champion for the second time in his NBA career in the recently concluded 2020-21 season. He and Ayesha have two daughters, Riley, aged nine and Ryan, aged six. They also have a three-year-old son Canon.

Edited by Raunak J