5 longest 30-point scoring streaks of Stephen Curry's career

It would be a wild understatement to say Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history. There simply hasn't been anyone like him when it comes to marksmanship, but he is much more than just a shooter.

Curry is a 6' 3" offensive weapon who can get his shot from practically anywhere on the floor and break down any defense. He makes even the best of defenders look foolish, and if he starts burying threes from 30+ feet, defenders just put their hands up and look at their coaches like, "What else do you want me to do?"

Naturally, when Stephen Curry goes on a scoring tear like we've seen him do so often, not much can be done to stop him. He humiliates defenses and does whatever he wants to on the floor with the greenest of green lights.

When Stephen Curry went on 30-point scoring barrages

Stephen Curry is on pace to break Kobe Bryant's record of most 20-point quarters. Yes, that's quarters and not games. The legendary Kobe Bryant has 36 20-point quarters, and Curry is just two games behind him. Curry might beat Bryant in the first week of the 2021-22 NBA season itself.

If someone like Stephen Curry can score 20+ points in less than 12 minutes, going for a 30-piece should be a walk in the park for him. And it is just that for the greatest shooter ever. On that note, here's a look at Curry's 30-point scoring streaks over the years:

#5 February 6th, 2021 to February 11th, 2021 - 4 games

Stephen Curry (left) of the Golden State Warriors against the Dallas Mavericks

After Stephen Curry's eruption against the Dallas Mavericks, the league should have realised something incredible was coming from the two-time MVP. Curry played like he was on a mission last year, breaking his 54-point career-high set in 2013, twice in one season with another 53-point outburst.

Curry dropped a whopping 57 points in a loss against the Mavericks, shooting 19-31 (61%) from the field, including 11-19 (58%) from downtown.

Curry (57 PTS, 11 3PM last game) picking up where he left off! 💦



📲💻: NBA League Pass pic.twitter.com/2VEJtEgKd8 — NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2021

Curry then registered back-to-back 32-point games against the San Antonio Spurs, shooting 57% in the two games. He capped off his four-game streak with a 40-point outing against the Orlando Magic, producing ten three-pointers. Curry never shot less than 50% from the floor and 40% from the three-point range in these four games.

#4 February 22nd, 2016 to March 3rd, 2016 - 5 games

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors against the OKC Thunder [Source: USA Today]

During his unanimous MVP season, Stephen Curry was simply unstoppable. He was doing things nobody else in the league would even dare to try, and he was terrorizing defenders while doing so.

During a 5-game win-streak for the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry averaged a whopping 41.6 points per game on a ridiculous 55% shooting from beyond the arc on nearly 14 attempts a game. He scored 36 points against the Hawks, 42 against the Heat, 51 against the Magic, and then 46 and 33 against the Thunder in consecutive games.

His 46-point outing against the OKC Thunder is one of the best games of all time. Stephen Curry tied the then-NBA single-game record of 12 threes (after draining ten triples in the game prior), and his last three-pointer was one of the most clutch shots in NBA history.

With the game tied at 118-all, Curry launched a deep one from nearly 35 feet to win the game with 0.6 seconds remaining. Many analysts would agree that his 'double-bang' game-winner changed the course of NBA history.

These aren’t stories simply about the BEST buzzer beaters.. rather, the most Impactful ones. Part one..W/ @heydb @KendrickPerkins @MikeBreenOnESPN ..

How @StephenCurry30 iconic “double bang” game-winner vs OKC changed the NBA https://t.co/jlLrbRjYWO via @YouTube — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) April 14, 2021

Stephen Curry was recognised worldwide as an unstoppable shooter that nobody had an answer for. Even his 51-point outburst against the Magic had a half-court shot at the buzzer.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav