Top 5 3-point shooting games of Stephen Curry's career

There really shouldn't be an argument anymore whether Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history. He has broken more three-point records than any other player in the league, and his long distance marksmanship has changed the sport of basketball forever.

Although he won't call himself the best to have ever shot the ball, players like Allen Iverson, Damian Lillard, Ray Allen and Reggie Miller have all called Stephen Curry the greatest shooter of all time.

What makes Stephen Curry special is the way he shoots the ball. Some shooters shoot off pin-downs; some excel only at catch-and-shoot situations, while only a handful can stop on a dime and pull up from the deep. However, Curry can do it all.

He launches threes in a way that make you question physics and the game itself. Whether it is falling sideways or leaning front, off-the-catch or off-the-dribble, high arching shooting to avoiding a tall defender or a quick release pull-up to surprise the defense, Stephen Curry has mastered every aspect of shooting the ball.

Stephen Curry's five best three-point shooting nights

Stephen Curry entered the history books once again when he went berserk in the month of April 2021. He recorded 11 consecutive 30-point games, a record for any player aged 33 or older, while posting shooting averages of a ridiculous 49% from the three-point range. He now has more games with 10+ threes than all the players in the league combined.

Games with 10+ threes in NBA history:



20 — Steph Curry

19

18

17

16

15

14

13

12

11

10

9

8

7

6

5 — Steph Curry just this season

5 — Klay Thompson

4

3 — Steph Curry in the last 4 games pic.twitter.com/971EI8Q7iG — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 18, 2021

With Stephen Curry posting new games with unbelievable three-point shooting, let's take a look at five of his best three-point shooting games thus far:

#5 October 24, 2018 vs Washington Wizards - 11 threes

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors against the Washington Wizards [Source: NBA]

After being disregarded for the MVP conversation in the past two seasons, Stephen Curry began the 2018-19 NBA campaign with a bang.

He dropped 51 points against the Washington Wizards on a surreal 15-24 (62.5%) from the field while making 11 of his 16 threes (68.8%), and he did that remarkably in just three quarters. He opened up the game with five threes in the first quarter itself before ending his night with five threes in the third period.

It's not just that he was making threes at a high clip, something we've seen him do plenty of times, but rather the manner in which he was shooting them. He was launching shots from all over the court, with many being beyond 28 feet, which left defenders praying for a miss.

The Golden State Warriors' famous television analyst, Jim Barnett, said during the game:

"It looks like he's playing against high school kids for him right now"

Curry ended the game with 51 points, four rebounds, three assists and a block in 32 minutes.

#4 February 27th, 2013 vs New York Knicks - 11 threes

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors against the New York Knicks [Source: San Francisco Chronicle]

After an injury-plagued season, Stephen Curry was hungry to get back on the court and prove himself in front of the league in 2013.

He was snubbed from the 2013 NBA All-Star game that season, but he certainly put the world on notice with his performances throughout the year. On February 27th, 2013, the Golden State Warriors visited Madison Square Garden to take on Carmelo Anthony's New York Knicks.

Curry erupted for 11 threes and 54 points on a freakish 11-13 shooting from beyond the arc.

After an incredible 23-point third quarter, he continued to drop bombs from downtown, as 4 of his 11 threes came in the final period. However, despite Curry's gargantuan efforts, the Golden State Warriors lost the game by four points.

Curry played all 48 minutes, and finished with 54 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. His 54-point outing was the highest he had ever scored in an NBA game back then, a career-high that stood for eight years.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav