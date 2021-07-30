NBA Draft Results 2021: Who did the Golden State Warriors pick? Here's the full list of selections

The league wrapped up the 2021 NBA Draft with a lot of eyes on the Golden State Warriors, who had two top 15 picks in the first round. The Warriors had the No. 7 and No. 14 picks in the first round of the draft and no second-round draft picks this year. They drafted Nico Mannion last year as the 48th overall pick.

Stephen Curry is playing at an MVP level and the Warriors front office assured the fanbase that they will not waste another year of the 33-year-old sharpshooter's prime. Many people expected the Golden State Warriors to trade their picks and acquire a veteran. But GM Bob Myers felt that the best course for this team was drafting young players with high upside.

So let's take a look at the two picks the Golden State Warriors selected in the 2021 NBA Draft.

#1 Pick No. 7 - Jonathan Kuminga (G League Ignite)

G League Ignite teammates - Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga at the 2021 NBA Draft

After the OKC Thunder selected Josh Giddey as the 6th overall pick, the Golden State Warriors were on the clock and apparently did not need time to discuss their next move. Jonathan Kuminga of the G League Ignite was still unselected on the board and Bob Myers did not hesitate to grab him as the 7th pick.

Dubnation wat up — Jonathan Kuminga 🇨🇩 (@JonathanKuming6) July 30, 2021

Kuminga was widely regarded as a consensus top 5 pick ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft and there was little to no hope that he would fall to 7 in the Warriors' lap. However, the basketball gods shined on Dub Nation and the Golden State Warriors were able to steal Kuminga.

Bob Myers on his draft night interactions with Draymond Green



"He texted me after the third, fourth pick and said 'Kuminga'."



"At about the ninth pick, he said 'Moody'." pic.twitter.com/8eCjjyCZ1J — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 30, 2021

Jonathan Kuminga was excellent during his stint with the G League Ignite. Standing at 6'8", he is an explosive athlete who can get his own shot and has a high upside on the defensive end as well. He averaged 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds on nearly 50% true shooting, while also locking up players on the other end of the floor. Kuminga is an ambidextrous finisher at the rim and also a decent passer when his own shot is not possible.

He is a savvy ball handler who will thrive in the Golden State Warriors' pick-and-roll offense. Kuminga is 6'8", 220 pounds and his excellent physical profile and athletic frame allows him to guard practically all five positions. He is great at stopping wings and forwards but can also clamp smaller guards on the perimeter if he dedicates himself to it.

“Clearly the most gifted athlete in the draft. … He’s Pascal Siakam.”



Five anonymous NBA scouts share their unfiltered thoughts on Jonathan Kuminga and 49 other top draft prospects.@SethDavisHoops has more: https://t.co/5DBxfQ531b pic.twitter.com/PfH031XSNx — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) July 22, 2021

#2 Pick No. 14 - Moses Moody (Arkansas)

Moses Moody with the Arkansas Razorbacks

The Golden State Warriors had their own pick from the lottery at 14th since they were the best record team to not make the playoffs. There was speculation that the team would draft either Corey Kispert or Chris Duarte and many believe Duarte is still in play via trade.

However, the team landed on Moses Moody of the Arkansas Razorbacks. The 6'4", 211-pound wing is known for his hustle and three-point shooting. He averaged nearly 38% from beyond the arc on 5+ attempts a game and is an ideal "3-and-D" wing.

Moses Moody is a versatile defender who uses his 7-foot-1 wingspan to bother players at the perimeter and grab boards in traffic. He is great both on and off the ball and always finds himself in the right place at the right time. Although famous for his defense, Moody also has raw offensive skills that will surely develop in his time with the Golden State Warriors.

His addition gives the Warriors more athleticism and rebounding on the floor, and drastically bolsters their bench. They will certainly make noise in the Western Conference during the 2021-22 NBA season.

When Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody come out tomorrow for their introductory pressers, they're going to sit down with their Warriors player-development coaches to go over their full development plan. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) July 30, 2021

Also Read: 3 players the Golden State Warriors should trade for in the 2021 NBA off-season

Edited by Anantaajith Ra