3 players the Golden State Warriors should trade for in the 2021 NBA off-season

The Golden State Warriors were one victory away from an NBA playoff berth this season.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green had incredible seasons, but the rest of the team was not up to the mark, though. In fact, the Warriors were the only team with an above .500 record not to make the 2021 NBA playoffs, ending the season with a 39-33 record.

Curry has been picked as one of the MVP favorites for next season, so the team's front office should make the necessary changes to give their talisman a good supporting cast.

Who should the Golden State Warriors target in the upcoming trade market?

There are several trade targets and options the Golden State Warriors could consider in the 2021 NBA off-season.

They have the 7th and 14th overall picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, which is worth a lot more in the hands of a rebuilding team. Ben Simmons has been linked with the Golden State Warriors, as per NBA trade rumors, but that does not seem like a likely proposition.

"According to a league source, the Warriors’ 'Plan A' is to package the Nos. 7 and 14 selections for a starting-caliber player in his prime."



On that note, let's take a look at the top three players the Golden State Warriors should trade for in the next few weeks.

#1 Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has been surrounded by NBA trade rumors of late after news broke that he might be asking for a trade. He has been linked with several teams this off-season, with one of them being the Golden State Warriors.

Adding a 31-year-old superstar like Lillard would certainly be huge for the team and would make the Warriors instant title contenders.

The Warriors reportedly "have already internally discussed the idea" of a Damian Lillard trade 👀 https://t.co/tURt585Vt2 pic.twitter.com/jxyBy5BkV5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 12, 2021

The Warriors could trade their two 2021 first-round picks along with James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins. They could also add Jordan Poole and a few more picks, if needed, to send to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The collection of marksmanship and shooting the Golden State Warriors would have at their disposal would arguably be the greatest ever if they manage to land Lillard.

