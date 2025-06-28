"Dawg! Let’s go”: College hoops fans react as 4-star Prince-Alexander Moody commits to Darian DeVries’ Indiana

Class of 2026 guard Prince-Alexander Moody announced his commitment to the Indiana Hoosiers on Friday after visiting the program earlier this week. Moody was recruited by other programs including the Vanderbilt Commodores, Maryland Terrapins, Virginia Cavaliers and the Georgetown Hoyas.
Moody played in the Nike EYBL circuit for Team Takeover, where he averaged 12.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. The long-term Team Takeover director Kenny Johnson is also the Indiana Hoosiers assistant coach, a factor which helped decide the guard's commitment in favor of coach Darian DeVries' team.
During an interview with On3's Joe Tipton, the four-star rated Moody (according to On3) revealed why he chose to join the Hoosiers, highlighting Johnson's role.
“I chose them (Indiana) because it immediately felt like home," Prince-Alexander Moody said. "At the airport today, I didn’t even want to leave to be honest. DRoc (Darian DeVries) is amazing. Me and him created a bond that’s crazy. I love him and he loves me. And the man that started it all was Kenny (Johnson). He’s been family since I met him and has been recruiting me since 7th grade.
"He changed my life basically. The whole Indiana coaching staff is great. The university is great. Bloomington is the most peaceful place I’ve ever been to. They’re great in academics and I can workout whenever I want. It’s just a whole different world. It’s like they have their own village, it’s just amazing. They just had everything I needed, plus more and I love their play style.”
College basketball fans in the comments had mixed reactions to Prince-Alexander Moody choosing to commit to the Hoosiers.
"Dawg! Let's go," one fan wrote.
"Yessir!," another fan wrote.
"Congrats gang! Happy for you!," one fan wrote.
"Prince of Bloomington," another fan wrote.
"Congratulations," one fan wrote.
"Great person and talent," another fan wrote.
Prince-Alexander Moody praises Darian DeVries' coaching
During an interview with On3, Prince-Alexander Moody praised new Indiana Hoosiers coach Darian DeVries' coaching methods after visiting the campus in Bloomington last week.
“He’s (DeVries) one of those new day coaches,” Moody said. “He builds the game around certain pieces and he really knows how to coach. The style of play is great. He lets you play with freedom. It’s like watching an NBA team basically. It’s really like watching an NBA team for real, if I’m being honest. I went to watch their practice and it was great. It was definitely good to watch that.”
Prince-Alexander Moody is the No. 27 shooting guard and the No. 104 overall player in the Class of 2026, according to On3, making him a huge coup for the Hoosiers.
