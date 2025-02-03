Dawn Staley emphasizes Chloe Kitts needs to be more aggressive for South Carolina's success: "Played mind games with herself"

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks extended their winning streak to 16 games on Sunday, beating the Auburn Tigers 83-66 in their SEC clash at Colonial Life Arena. Chloe Kitts was one of four players to score in double figures for the Gamecocks, who improved their overall record to 21-1.

Kitts scored 13 points in 26 minutes of action, shooting 6-for-9 from the field, including 1-for-2 from beyond the arc. She came close to recording her sixth double-double of the season, collecting nine rebounds. She also had two assists and one steal.

Kitts revealed in her postgame press conference that Dawn Staley wanted her to be even more aggressive against Auburn. She drew the ire of the South Carolina coach for not pulling the trigger during an offensive sequence in the second quarter.

"She said I needed to shoot the ball. She said that like nine times in just that one possession," Kitts said. "Because I didn't shoot the ball, and then there were like seven seconds left, and we had to figure out what to do. And then no one was in a rebounding position, so it just turned out bad."

Kitts also shared that freshman Joyce Edwards echoed Dawn Staley's sentiment and urged her to let it fly.

"She was yelling at me [that] I needed to shoot the open shot. At the free throw line, Joyce was yelling at me to shoot the ball," Kitts said.

Dawn Staley was told about Kitts' statement in the postgame press conference and was asked how she encourages her players to call their own number when it's needed.

"It’s not calling your own number. It’s taking the shot that you’re supposed to take," Staley said. "Chloe probably felt like she had shot a lot more than she usually shoots, so now she gets gun-shy because she’s feeling that."

"And it’s just playing the right way. When you play the right way, it should be a very clear process."

"It should be a very smooth process and I guess today, Chloe played mind games with herself and sometimes that happens. It's an unselfish act," Staley said.

Joyce Edwards and MiLaysia Fulwiley deliver for Dawn Staley in a win over Auburn

Joyce Edwards continued to step up in Ashlyn Watkins' absence, scoring a team-high 18 points off the bench for No. 2 South Carolina. She was efficient on the offensive end, shooting 8-for-11 from the field.

South Carolina's Joyce Edwards (8) looks to the basket while guarded by Tennessee's Sara Puckett (1) during an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Photo: Imagn

Fellow reserve MiLaysia Fulwiley also contributed to the Gamecocks, scoring 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting. She was a menace on the defensive end, recording three steals and two blocks against Auburn.

