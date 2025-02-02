"Praying for my Philly peeps": South Carolina HC Dawn Staley extends her support for tragic plane crash in Philadelphia 

Philadelphia native and South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley took to social media on Saturday to share her thoughts and prayers following a tragic plane crash in Philadelphia. Staley took to X to share her heartfelt message concerning the tragic event.

“Praying for my Philly peeps as a plane has crashed in northeast. Check on your family, Philly,” Staley said.

According to Fox News, a medical transport jet crashed on a street in Philadelphia on Friday, killing seven people.

Dawn Staley praises A’ja Wilson; believes her WNBA prime is yet to come

During Saturday's appearance on the SEC Network, Dawn Staley praised Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson’s impact ahead of her No. 22 South Carolina jersey retirement on Sunday. The No. 2-ranked Gamecocks face the Auburn Tigers at home on the day.

During her time at South Carolina, Wilson became the program’s first National Player of the Year, a four-time All-American and the SEC’s first-ever three-time Player of the Year. She led the Gamecocks to the National Championship in 2017, cementing her place in college basketball history. Wilson was also the school’s first No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft.

Wilson became a two-time WNBA Champion, three-time league MVP, and a dominant force in women’s basketball. Yet, Staley believes Wilson’s best years are still ahead of her.

"A'ja Wilson is, by far, a local hero and legend for us,” Staley said. “But what she has been able to do, and touch so many lives in our community, nationally, and internationally, is just a story that is not often written the way she has displayed her talent, her voice, her everything.”

What stands out most to Staley is that Wilson, at just 28 years old, still has untapped potential.

“Everything that she has wanted to do and accomplish, she has done. And she’s only 28,” Staley said. “She’s not even in her prime yet! I think about 30, you’re in your prime.”

Staley even joked about Wilson’s dominance, suggesting she might feel bored after achieving so much so early in her career.

“If I’m A’ja, I’m bored. I’ve checked this off, I’ve checked that off, I’ve wanted this, I’ve wanted that,” Staley said.

As Wilson’s jersey was retired and her legacy at South Carolina was celebrated, Staley’s belief that her former star is only scratching the surface of her greatness highlights Wilson’s talent and drive.

