Dawn Staley gets crucial advice from South Carolina's Shane Beamer ahead of national championship game 

As South Carolina prepared for the national championship game against the UConn Huskies on Sunday, coach Dawn Staley received crucial advice from Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer. In a post shared on X on Sunday, Beamer quoted Staley’s tweet and offered his support in a unique way by suggesting a game day tradition, breakfast at Waffle House.

“We won 6 straight football games last season when we started going to Waffle House before the game. So you KNOW where we went for breakfast this morning!!!” Beamer said.

Shane Beamer’s Waffle House breakfast run became a lucky charm during the Gamecocks’ 2024 football season as their six-game winning streak lasted from Oct. 19 to Nov. 30. Beamer then offered that tradition to Staley as she leads the undefeated Gamecocks into their matchup with UConn for the national title.

Staley has led South Carolina to nine SEC regular season championships, nine SEC tournament titles, six Final Fours and three NCAA national championships. She has also been named SEC coach of the year on five occasions.

Dawn Staley praises Shane Beamer and the Gamecock community after Final Four win

After South Carolina’s 74-57 victory over the Texas Longhorns in the Final Four on Friday, Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley took a moment to highlight the support her squad has received not just from fans, but from fellow coaches like South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer.

In her postgame press conference on Friday, Staley appreciated the effort as she reflected on the Gamecock community's presence.

"We have a great community," Staley said. "We really lean on each other. Coach Beamer’s always at I don’t know how he finds the time but he’s at every sports game."

Dawn Staley was quick to notice the consistent support from Beamer as she recognized the community culture that uplifts and amplifies women's sports.

“It’s a community of people that allow us to impact far more than just the young people that are in our locker room,” Staley said. “It is a far reach. And I’m glad I represent the University of South Carolina athletics department, the state of South Carolina, the city of Columbia because they give so much more to our program and the experience that our players are getting.”

Dawn Staley has been with South Carolina since 2008 and she expressed how rare and special the kind of support system is in women’s college basketball. With South Carolina leading the nation in attendance for the last decade, she acknowledged the impact her Gamecocks have made on campus and the national recognition.

