Dawn Staley hyped as SC Gamecocks Football team steals win vs Missouri

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley did not hold back her enthusiasm when the Gamecocks football team pulled off a victory over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday.

Staley, who enjoyed her team's third win this season on Thursday against Coppin State, shared her excitement via a tweet as Shane Beamer's men held on to defeat Missouri 34-30 in a close game at Williams–Brice Stadium to mark their fifth conference win.

"@GamecockFB we are like that!!! SC STAND UP for @CoachSBeamer and them boys!!!" Dawn Staley tweeted.

South Carolina's freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw for 353 yards and five touchdowns including a 43-yard pass to Nyck Harbor, which helped set up a 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Simon with just over a minute left in the half.

Rocket Sanders, a 6-foot-2, 237-pound senior running back for the Gamecocks, had 53 rushing yards and scored the winning touchdown with 15 seconds remaining on the clock.

With a 5-3 record in the Southeastern Conference, South Carolina football finds itself in the seventh position in the league standings, keeping their playoff dreams alive.

Dawn Staley shows support for Gamecocks football team after win against Vanderbilt

After the win against No. 24 Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville last week, Dawn Staley posted a tweet praising the team and coach Beamer.

"Let’s go bowling @GamecockFB fellas, @CoachSBeamer! The sky is the limit so keep flying around!! Go COCKS!!" she wrote.

Shane Beamer also returned the favor, showing his support for Dawn Staley ahead of the 2024-25 basketball season.

"Best of luck to @dawnstaley & @CoachLParis as they start their seasons !!! Grateful for your friendship and your constant support !!! Can’t wait to get out and watch you play @GamecockWBB @GamecockMBB," Beamer tweeted on Nov. 4.

The Gamecocks women's basketball team, ranked no. 1, captured their third win as they began their championship defence. Staley's team defeated Michigan 68-62 in their season opener, followed it up with a 71-57 triumph over No. 9 NC State, and most recently a 92-60 thrashing of Coppin State.

Meanwhile, the men's basketball team, coached by Lamont Paris, lost their first game against North Florida but redeemed themselves with wins against South Carolina State and Towson.

