"Sometimes, she can't bite the bullet": Dawn Staley details struggle to help 'dynamic' MiLaysia Fulwiley find balance in her playing style

MiLaysia Fulwiley has been a key contributor to Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks this season. The sophomore guard scored 23 points in Thursday's win against Coppin State, bringing her total to 45 points over three games.

The defending NCAA champions grabbed their third straight win of the season in a 92-60 victory.

Fulwiley, who had been impressive since the last two games, did not start again. Instead, she came off the bench, played 25 minutes, and knocked down 9-of-13 field goals and 4-of-7 from the 3-point line.

Coach Dawn Staley is seemingly not always on board with Fulwiley's flashy playing style. During the postgame interview, Staley shared her thoughts on coaching Fulwiley, saying she sees her potential but wants her to strike a balance between being disciplined and playing with flair.

"It’s a battle with Lay, and she understands — like, she really understands," Staley said.

"She’s a dynamic guard. I thought, for the most part, she was lean as lean could be — like, playing great," she continued. "And sometimes, she can’t bite the bullet. But if she could play as lean as she played today, I can eat some of the stuff that she tried to do."

"So, I give her a little leeway with it, but I also let her know during the game, like, 'Your game was great, efficient. Has the game slowed down for you? You were doing a lot. You were facilitating.' And then she gets anxious to make a play."

Dawn Staley has high hopes for South Carolina's 2025 recruit Ayla McDowell

Ayla McDowell, a five-star forward announced her commitment to the University of South Carolina on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley was thrilled to add the 6-foot-2 McDowell, ranked No. 22 by ESPN, to her 2025 recruiting class.

"[Ayla] is blessed with great size and athleticism that allow her to impact the game on both ends of the floor.," Staley said in a press release. A winner at every level, she moves the needle for her teams.

"She's a great addition," Staley told Thursday. "She's a big long guard that can score, that can defend, quality individual, she will one day be a captain."

McDowell, who enters her senior year at Cypress Springs High School in Texas, averaged 19.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season.

