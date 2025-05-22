Dawn Staley gives honest take on replay feature in WNBA after Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese

Dawn Staley is giving her opinion on Caitlin Clark's flagrant 1 foul against Angel Reese. The South Carolina coach discussed the topic on Thursday's episode of the radio show "The Breakfast Club."
Staley reflected on the replay feature, which was used to determine the classification of Clark's foul.
"I like it because officials make mistakes," Staley said. "It allows them to be corrected because they're wrong."
Staley discussed her personal experiences with officiating.
"We have officiating conversations every year when we go to our spring meetings," Staley said. "If they have a 90% correct call rate, that's excellent. Well what about the 10%?"
The South Carolina coach highlighted the implications that incorrect calls can have. A call by an official can cost a team a win, which in college basketball can affect NCAA Tournament seeding.
"If I'm gonna get criticized for losing, you should get criticized for not making the correct call," Staley said.
Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese's recent foul issue
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's feud dates back to their college careers, but its latest development came in Saturday's matchup between Clark's Indiana Fever and Reese's Chicago Sky.
In the season opener for the two teams, Clark received a foul when she prevented Reese from scoring a layup, resulting in Reese falling to the floor. The Sky forward was frustrated by the situation and was seen saying expletives to Clark.
Clark's foul was upgraded to a flagrant 1, a decision she disagreed with in a postgame interview.
“You know, either Angel gets a wide-open two points, or we send them to the free-throw line," Clark said. "Nothing malicious about it. It's just a good take foul. Every basketball player knows that.”
Staley discussed the rivalry between the two WNBA stars and the way it was highlighted by Saturday's foul in her appearance on "The Breakfast Club."
“I think it's great for our game,” Staley said. “It’s a sport, treat us like a sport. It happens in every sport, soccer, basketball, football. So let it be.”
Opinions are mixed on Saturday's events between Clark and Reese, but Staley has made her opinion on sports rivalries and the value of replays clear.
