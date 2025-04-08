  • home icon
  Dawn Staley hints at addition to South Carolina with cryptic social media post, lands major star

Dawn Staley hints at addition to South Carolina with cryptic social media post, lands major star

By Oladehinde Stephen
Modified Apr 08, 2025 19:22 GMT
University of South Carolina vs University of Connecticut, 2025 NCAA Women
University of South Carolina vs University of Connecticut, 2025 NCAA Women's National Championship - Source: Getty

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley's Gamecocks didn't win the NCAA Tournament championship game on Sunday, but South Carolina landed a massive transfer.

On Tuesday, she shared a cryptic message on her X account with the caption:

"A birdie just flew in nest!! 🐔🐔🐔."
also-read-trending Trending

Florida State star Ta'Niya Latson, the nation's top scorer, announced her transfer to South Carolina on Tuesday. She averaged 25.2 points per game last season.

The Gamecocks are set to lose some of their seniors, including Bree Hall, Raven Johnson, and Te-Hina Paopao, who played a key role in establishing the program as a dynasty.

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (35-5), who won the 2024 NCAA title, lost the championship game 82-59 to the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (38-3) on Sunday.

Final Four national championship game - Source: Imagn
Final Four national championship game - Source: Imagn

Joyce Edwards and Tessa Johnson had only 10 points each, while Chloe Kitts managed just nine points and six rebounds. The defeat was one of the largest margins in the history of the NCAA championship game.

Dawn Staley reflects on South Carolina's loss

Dawn Staley talked about South Carolina's loss to UConn.

"Our kids gave it all they had," Staley said. "When you can understand why you lost and when you've been on the other side of that three times, you understand it. You can swallow it.
"We lost to a very, very good basketball team that beat our ass, but they didn't make us like it. There's a difference. We didn't take care of the basketball. We took a couple of bad shots. We didn't make layups, and they make you pay."
