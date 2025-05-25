Dawn Staley labels NY's 17-point choke job an "anomaly", stands behind Jalen Brunson-led eastern conference contenders: "Knicks in six"

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley has been busy in the 2025 offseason. The tenured tactician has been doing interviews with the launch of her first book, "Uncommon Favor", which released on May 20. She was guested by commedian Ronny Chieng on The Daily Show on Friday, May 23.

During the interview, Chieng asked Staley about how game one of the New York Knicks versus Indiana Pacers 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals matchup ended. New York lost 138-135, in overtime after Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton hit a game-tying buzzer-beater at the end of regulation, capping off their 17-point comeback.

"Knicks in six. But the probability of what happened was an anomaly. That doesn’t happen very often when you’ve got a 17-point lead and lose it. No, it doesn’t. I probably would’ve been fouling the guy who was banging like five threes. I wouldn’t have let him get those shots off," Staley explained. (2:04)

Staley was asked what she would do if she was in an end-game situation and her team down by three points.

"I would say I'm gonna extend the time. Time is not on your side. So if you foul with 30 seconds, there's a lot of time left in order for you to play that cat and mouse game," she shared. (0:56)

Jalen Brunson and New York lost 114-109 to Indiana in Game 2 on Friday as they fall into a 2-0 deficit.

Dawn Staley shared how she would motivate the New York Knicks

In her interview on The Daily Show, host Ronny Chieng asked Dawn Staley how she would motiviate the New York Knicks as a coach if she had the opportunity. Staley replied:

"I mean there's really no motivating. You're in the Eastern Conference Finals. It is, you're at home, you still have an advantage. When the home team loses, then it becomes a really good series. ... The loss itself is embarassing, and they know what to do," Staley said. (4:17)

Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off a 2024-25 season where they finished with an overall record of 35-4, 15-1 during SEC play this year, and reached the 2025 NCAA national championship game.

