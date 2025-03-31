Dawn Staley makes her feelings known on keeping up with NIL and transfer portal pressure while creating a winning culture in South Carolina

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley shared her thoughts on keeping a winning culture with the Gamecocks amid the pressure surrounding the NIL and transfer portal.

Ad

The three-time champion coach made her feelings known during a post-game press conference after South Carolina's 54-50 win over Duke in the Elite Eight on Sunday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Staley, who led the Gamecocks to their fifth consecutive Final Four appearance with the victory over the Blue Devils, credited the great communication between the coaching staff and the players' parents as the main factor in the team's recruitment success.

Ad

Trending

"I don't think we're paying the most in the NIL space," Staley admitted (22:48). "And, honestly, I don't even know if it's fair. It is what it is."

Ad

The veteran coach believes the revenue sharing initiative will help teams like South Carolina even up matters with high-paying NCAA college programs.

Dawn Staley insisted that despite the changes in the NIL and transfer portal, her program remains the top women's basketball team in the nation, as evidenced by their four straight Final Four trips since 2021 and two national championships.

"If you want something different, a different experience, we've been to five straight Final Fours," Staley said (24:09). "We know what that looks like, feels like, sounds like, and what goes into that. We're going to give you a different experience. That's going to cost you a few dollars."

Ad

Also Read: "We have grown-up conversations and I can't believe it sometimes": Dawn Staley marvels at Chloe Kitts' growth at South Carolina

Dawn Staley happy with Sania Feagin's March Madness contributions

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley praised Sania Feagin's contributions to the team at the course of the 2025 March Madness. She pointed out that her maturation and growth are on point and that the team is benefitting from her consistent production in the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Feagin has been averaging 8.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game for the Gamecocks in four March Madness games. In the Elite Eight game against Duke, Staley saw the 6-foot-3 senior come of age, tallying 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

"So very happy (for Sania Feagin)," Staley said (18:27). "We got to lean on her for you know hopefully two more games. And that entire class will leave here as the most decorated if they can get another championship."

Ad

Feagin will have to produce another solid game in the Final Four against the winner of the Texas-TCU Elite Eight clash to make the national final and possibly earn her third title in four seasons.

Read More: Chloe Kitts, Jordana Codio and Sania Feagin show support as Bree Hall marks emotional moment in South Carolina career

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here