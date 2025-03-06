Chloe Kitts, Jordana Codio and Sania Feagin show support as Bree Hall marks emotional moment in South Carolina career

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Bree Hall is going through perhaps her final campaign of college basketball in the 2024-25 season. Being a part of two national championship runs throughout her collegiate career, the fourth-year standout has used her experience in helping the fifth-ranked progam in the country to a 15-1 conference record, 27-3 overall.

Hall is joined by fellow seniors Sania Feagin and Raven Johnson as players who will soon be graduating from the program. They made a final mark on their homefloor by winning their last regular season game 78-66 over the 12th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats to give the team their aforementioned standings.

Although they didn't clinch the SEC regular season title, the Gamecocks are presumably in a positive mood as they head into postseason play with the top seed. As her final home fixture has come to a close, Hall took to Instagram to upload what looks to be her final outfit picture in the Colonial Life Arena as an active player.

Check out Bree Hall's outfit check below.

Her teammates in Feagin and Texas Longhorns junior Jordana Codio then let out their support for Hall by commenting heart-eyes emojis on the Dayton, Ohio, native's post.

IG comments (image credits: @breezyhall on Instagram)

Third-year forward Chloe Kitts also showed her support to an emotional milestone in Hall's career with the comment:

"Awh," with a teary-eyed emoji.

Hall's outfit she crafted consisted of black graphic tee with baggy, gray-washed denim jeans and a pair of black heels to match her shirt. She also complemented it with a black bag, as well as highlighting her jewelry and nails in the next slide of the post.

For the year, Hall is averaging 6.4 markers, 3.2 boards and 1.1 assists for the Dawn Staley-coached squad. Throughout the campaign of defending their national title throne, she has provided a steady veteran presence for the team in what looks to be another deep postseason run.

Before Hall and Co. moves on presumably to the national tournament in March Madness, their sights are set on capturing the SEC tournament championship, with their first game scheduled for Friday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in South Carolina.

Sania Feagin and Raven Johnson of South Carolina named to 2025 SEC All-Defensive Team

Bree Hall's fellow graduating players in Sania Feagin and Raven Johnson also made headlines this week, as they were named to the SEC All-Defensive Team for the 2024-25 season, marking the fourth time in South Carolina Gamecocks history that two players from the program got the nod.

With one last chance at a national title, expect the South Carolina trio of Hall, Feagin and Johnson to give their best on offense and defense in the conference tournament to build momentum for the team's national tourney run.

