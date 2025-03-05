When $12 million-worth Dawn Staley hilariously denied A’ja Wilson's wish for acknowledgement of her defensive ability: “Get on out of here”

Dawn Staley and A'ja Wilson sent their fans into a frenzy on Sept. 16, 2021, when the South Carolina legends spoke on Instagram Live while the Gamecocks players practiced. The two icons had fun during their chat, which featured a hilarious exchange about Wilson’s defensive ability.

Staley hyped up Wilson’s MVP campaign during the 2021 WNBA season but refused to acknowledge the Las Vegas Aces star’s play on the defensive end, causing both of them to laugh.

"They better stop playing with you. They better stop playing with you in the MVP talk. At least better be on the All-Defensive Team," Staley told Wilson (Timestamp 4:35).

"I better be on the All-Defensive Team," a laughing Wilson replied to Staley. " At least give me Second Team, you feel me."

That remark drew laughs from Dawn Staley, who then poked fun at Wilson.

"At least get who? Lee?" Staley asked.

"Me! What you mean? Second Team," Wilson replied while flashing the peace sign.

"Second Team what?" Staley asked.

"All-Defensive," Wilson answered.

"Girl, get on out of here," Staley replied.

That remark didn’t sit well with Wilson, who reminded Staley that she also doubted her defensive abilities in college.

"See, you said the same stuff when I was in college and I got Defensive Player of the Year twice," Wilson said.

"I mean, just because you led the league in blocks," Staley replied.

"Okay, well somebody was in that boat so don't cover my defense," Wilson argued.

Dawn Staley, who is worth $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, laughed at Wilson's remarks before making fun of her former player again.

"I'm just glad you rebounded the ball. You can't even get to a double-double. I mean, you averaging like nine. How can you be short of a double-double? Like nine rebounds? Who does that? Even that thing out," Staley said.

A'ja Wilson wins WNBA defensive awards after Dawn Staley chat

A'ja Wilson's wish came true after her chat with Staley, as she was named to the All-Defensive second team in 2021. She was the Aces’ second-leading shot blocker that season, trailing only Liz Cambage.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (#22) blocks a shot taken by New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (#20) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Photo: Imagn

The individual honors kept coming for Wilson, who won back-to-back WNBA Defensive Player of the Year awards in 2022 and 2023. She led the league in blocks both seasons.

