South Carolina’s Chloe Kitts gives two-word reaction as BF Collin Murray-Boyles admits enjoying her triple-double more than his career-high night

South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts was among the many who watched her boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles, say he enjoyed her triple-double against Ole Miss more than his career-high 35-pointer against Arkansas.

After the South Carolina men's basketball team's 72-53 win over Arkansas on Saturday, Murray-Boyles spoke to reporters. He was asked who had the better game, Chloe Kitts (16 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals, one block in the women's team's 75-59 blowout of Ole Miss) or his career-high night against the Razorbacks.

Without hesitation, the 6-foot-7 forward humbly responded that Kitts had the better outing:

"I give it to her," Murray-Boyles said. "She played with a lot of heart. I love watching that game, I might replay it further."

Kitts reacted in her Instagram stories:

"Big dawggg 🐶."

Murray-Boyles dropped a career-high 35 points on 12-of-16 shooting as the Gamecocks (12-17) won against Arkansas on Saturday. The sophomore forward was almost perfect from the free-throw line with an 11-of-12 clip as he and Nick Pringle did the damage for South Carolina, who won for the second time in three games.

Chloe Kitts and Collin Murray-Boyles support each other during games

Chloe Kitts and Collin Murray-Boyles have been publicly supporting each other during games, sending messages of support and praise whenever either produce a big game. They inspire each other to do their best each game and despite the fact their teams are opposites when it comes to the team standings, the pair has backed each other up.

Chloe Kitts and Collin Murray-Boyles both had awesome weeks. Kitts averaged 10.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.5 blocks in two games, while Murray Boyles tallied 31.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Referring to Kitts' triple-double effort, Murray-Boyles delivered his reaction in his Instagram stories that said:

"Proud is an understatement."

It feels like the South Carolina men's basketball forward will devote time cheering for his girlfriend in the postseason. The women's basketball team, coached by Dawn Staley, ranks second in the SEC standings and has a better chance of making it past the NCAA Tournament being the defending champions.

As for the South Carolina men's team, they might need a miracle to make it in the SEC Tournament as a lower-seeded team and win a surprise automatic bid to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

