Chloe Kitts had a career game against the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday night. The Gamecocks forward recorded a triple-double in her team's 75-59 win. She ended the game with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Ad

After the game, Chloe Kitts' boyfriend, Collin Murray Boyles took to Instagram stories to express pride at her performance. He posted a short clip with the caption, "Proud is an understatement ♾️"

In getting her first career triple-double, Kitts became the eighth Gamecocks women's basketball star to get the stat line.

Chloe Kitts’ BF Collin Murray Boyles drops 4-word reaction to express pride after South Carolina star’s triple-double

What's next for Chloe Kitts and the Gamecocks?

Chloe Kitts is having a career year for the Gamecocks. The versatile forward is averaging 9.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks in 28 games. She's averaging 21.0 minutes per game in Dawn Staley's lineup.

Ad

Trending

Kitts has grown into the role of undisputed starter for the Gamecocks, and her confidence is clear for all to see. She's attempting audacious passes, going coast to coast and contributing on both sides of the ball.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kitts is now a key part of the Gamecocks' quest for back-to-back NCAA basketball championships. Her performance versus the Ole Miss Rebels will surely put opponents on notice.

Kitts has been ever-present this season only missing one game in the regular season. Her presence can be felt all over the teams’ game logs, as she regularly leads in rebounds. Additionally, her ability to operate as a secondary facilitator is an added advantage.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Next up for Chloe Kitts and the Gamecocks is a regular-season finale game against the Kentucky Wildcats. Kitts and her teammates aim to continue their impressive three-game winning streak which has seen them rack up victories over the Arkansas Razorbacks, Vanderbilt Commodores and Ole Miss Rebels.

However, the game won't be a walk in the park as the Wildcats are the No. 15 ranked team in the country. They'll be looking for a significant win during their trip to South Carolina to face the defending champions, the Gamecocks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here