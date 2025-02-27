Dawn Staley makes her feelings known on how MiLaysia Fulwiley has dealt with losses this season: "Nobody can stop you"

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is proud of the response sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley has shown in the aftermath of the Gamecocks' two losses this month. Fulwiley has scored a combined 39 points in the last two games following an 87-58 loss to No. 5 UConn on Feb. 16.

On Wednesday, after South Carolina's practice, Staley spoke with reporters for pregame remarks ahead of the Gamecocks' game at Ole Miss on Thursday.

She was asked about Fulwiley's comments regarding how the team tends to learn more from losses than wins and how her actions on the court have reflected that sentiment.

"Playing her best basketball. It's come together for her," Staley said. She's a competitor and losses really bring out something — just a more focused, more efficient — she's getting layups. She's not settling for just taking threes. She's actually attacking the basket to make layups.

"I do think that’s something that we've talked about for a long time. Like, nobody can stop you — your speed is your superpower."

Dawn Staley mentioned that a few weeks ago, she told Fulwiley that she was leaving too many easy layups on the table. However, the 5-foot-10 star has since corrected that part of her game, which has resulted in her increased scoring output.

Fulwiley recorded a season-high 24 points against Vanderbilt last Sunday, going 10-of-15 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Dawn Staley urges team for maximum effort in crucial stretch of season

The regular season is winding down, with the No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks (25-3, 13-1 SEC) sitting atop the league standings along with No. 1 Texas.

With just two games remaining before the postseason tournament, Dawn Staley is not taking the final stretch lightly. The Gamecocks play a road matchup with Ole Miss (18-8, 9-5) and then host No. 15 Kentucky (21-5, 10-4) to call it a regular season.

"I could probably speak for everyone — needs to play our best basketball now," Staley said during the same Wednesday media session (at 3:21). "I can't wait until after Selection Sunday, can't wait until we're in the finals of the SEC Championship. It's now — these last two regular season games and so forth."

The SEC regular-season win will be South Carolina's ninth under Staley's tenure and fourth in a row. However, the Gamecocks will also be seeking their third consecutive conference tournament title. Come March Madness, they will have to defend their national championship from last season.

