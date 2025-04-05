The South Carolina Gamecocks have reached the final of the NCAA Tournament after they defeated the Texas Longhorns in the Final Four matchup earlier on Friday. However, even after their win, head coach Dawn Staley and her players keenly watched on as the UConn Huskies and UCLA Bruins battled it out to see who would join South Carolina in the championship game.

The Gamecocks have been brilliant throughout the season, and on Friday, it was no different as they registered a dominant 74-57 win over the Longhorns. But soon after, Dawn Staley and several Gamecocks players like MiLaysia Fulwiley, Chloe Kitts and others were watching on as UConn and UCLA took the court.

The defending champions are looking to secure back-to-back national championships. Dawn Staley and her famed 'seatbelt gang' were seen gauging their potential opponents in the other Final Four matchup at Amalie Arena.

Dawn Staley-led South Carolina Gamecocks are aiming for their third national championship

The Gamecocks were the favourites heading into their Final Four clash against the Longhorns. The defending champions started slowly in the first quarter, but they gathered momentum as the game progressed.

Although they had a three-point lead at the break, they turned the game on its head in the third quarter, where the Gamecocks completely blew Texas out of the tie. They outscored the Longhorns 20-9 in the third quarter to kill the game.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas - Source: Imagn

The Gamecocks maintained their dominance over Texas, winning the season series 3-1. Overall, Dawn Staley owns an 8-0 all-time record in postseason games over Texas coach Vic Schaefer.

It was a redemption game for freshman Joyce Edwards, who scored 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists on the night. The past three games were tough for her as opposition teams were locking her up, but against Texas, she made huge plays and was pivotal in securing the win.

Te-Hina Paopao and Bree Hall were the other two players to finish in double digits for the Gamecocks. Paopao finished with 14 points, three rebounds and a solitary assist while Hall scored 11 points along with an assist and a rebound.

Dawn Staley will need performances from all her players if she aims to defend their NCAA Tournament crown this season.

Do you think the South Carolina Gamecocks can go back-to-back this season? Or will Paige Bueckers end her college career with the UConn Huskies in shining fashion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

