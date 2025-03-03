Dawn Staley opens up about Raven Johnson's uncertain future with South Carolina after "one more year" chants

Raven Johnson and the No.6 South Carolina Gamecocks claimed a share of the SEC regular-season title on Sunday after beating No.15 Kentucky Wildcats 78-66 at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley spoke about Johnson in the press conference following the victory.

A reporter asked Staley if she would help Johnson with her decision-making process over the next couple of weeks. The junior guard received "one more year" chants from the South Carolina crowd during the Senior Day ceremonies.

"Yeah, classy touch by the fams, classy," Staley said (at 8:40). "She hasn't made a decision and for me, it's a personal choice. So I'm not gonna push her either way. I’m just gonna let her and her family decide what they want to do."

Staley made no secret, however, of the advantage of having Johnson back in Columbia next season and said it would be a huge positive for South Carolina.

"Obviously, Raven makes us a better basketball team. Raven’s a winner. She comes back, it increases our chances of winning a lot more basketball games. If she doesn’t, I’m sure the WNBA will welcome her.

"Probably not as well as we would if she came back, but you know Raven’s going to be a pro, whether it’s coming out this year or coming out next year. We’re going to let her and her family decide which way she wants to go," Staley said.

Raven Johnson delivered for Dawn Staley in what could be her final regular-season game for South Carolina, scoring eight points on 4-of-8 shooting. She also had two rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes of action.

Raven Johnson gets offensive help from Tessa Johnson and Te-Hina Paopao in win over Kentucky

It wasn't just Raven Johnson who thrived against Kentucky's defense as four other South Carolina players scored in double figures. Tessa Johnson led the team in scoring, dropping 16 points off the bench. She was efficient on the offensive end, shooting 7-for-9 from the floor.

Te-Hina Paopao (#0) of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates with Tessa Johnson (#5) in the first half of their game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Colonial Life Arena on March 02, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina. Photo: Getty

Starters Te-Hina Paopao and Chloe Kitts also stepped up for Dawn Staley, scoring 13 and 12 points respectively. Paopao stuffed the stat sheet against Kentucky, recording six assists, five rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes. Kitts, on the other hand, grabbed 10 rebounds to record another double-double.

