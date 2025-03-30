Dawn Staley outfit today: South Carolina coach dons maroon Chanel pants for Elite Eight clash vs. Duke

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley turned up in style as she showed up to South Carolina’s Elite Eight matchup against Duke. In an Instagram post from March Madness WBB on Sunday, she stepped onto the court in bold maroon Chanel pants.

The Hall of Fame coach, known for her outgoing fashion looks, made a statement with the designer sweats featuring the Chanel logo, perfectly complementing her demeanor as she led the Gamecocks into battle. In the video, Staley shook hands with Duke coach Kara Lawson before tipoff.

The maroon Chanel sweatpants were paired with a white hoodie and matching sneakers. Staley’s eye for fashion has been a talking point in college basketball. As South Carolina battles Duke in this Elite Eight matchup, all eyes will be on Staley for her courtside fashion. Staley has led the Gamecocks to a 33-3 record as they finished first in the SEC.

Why Dawn Staley had no issues with officiating in South Carolina's Sweet 16 win

South Carolina and Dawn Staley faced a tough battle in the Sweet 16 but secured a 71-67 victory over No. 4 seed Maryland. The win secured the Gamecocks’ ticket to their fifth straight Elite Eight appearance, although it wasn’t without its challenges.

The No. 1 seed Gamecocks and the Terps were involved in a physical contest, which saw many stoppages due to foul calls. South Carolina, which typically averaged 13.3 fouls per game, was whistled for 18, while Maryland was called for 10 times. Despite the frequent interruptions, coach Dawn Staley made it clear after the game that she had no major issues with the officiating.

During the postgame news conference on Friday, Staley was asked about her animated conversations with the officials throughout the game.

“The officials have a hard job,” Staley said. “They have a really hard job. I don’t have thick enough skin to do their job. The animation was probably more of a joking conversation rather than a heated one. They’re really good at communicating, and that’s why they’re officiating in the Sweet 16, some of them are even on their way to the Final Four.”

One of the game’s most scrutinized moments occurred early in the fourth quarter when South Carolina’s MiLaysia Fulwiley was struck by an elbow from a Maryland player after scoring a layup. The tensions escalated when officials reviewed the play for three minutes before deciding not to call a foul.

With the win secured, South Carolina has shifted its focus to the NCAA title in sight.

