Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks finally headed to the White House after a perfect 38-0 championship season

After winning her third NCAA championship, Dawn Staley and her South Carolina Gamecocks will be heading to Washington, DC, upon receiving an invite from the White House on Thursday to celebrate their victory with President Joe Biden.

As reported by ABC News, the White House PR has scheduled the appointment for Sept. 10 at 11 am. This is not Staley's first trip to the White House, as the coach has already visited it in 2017 and 2022.

The Gamecocks were on a revenge run last season. After losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 Final Four, Dawn Staley vowed to lead her team to a title win, and she did it with a perfect 38-0 run. After the victory, the coach said (via ESPN):

"They weren't going to be denied. It doesn't always end like you want it to end. I'm just super proud of where I work. It's unbelievable. You have to let young people be who they are. But you also have to guide and navigate them. They made history. They etched their names in the history books."

South Carolina honors Dawn Staley's Gamecocks with new highway signs

The South Carolina Department of Transportation revealed that 15 highway signs in Columbia will be changed to read:

"University of South Carolina, 3 Time Women's Basketball National Champions, 2017, 2022, 2024."

Dawn Staley, athletic director Ray Tanner and South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Justin Powell unveiled the signs in a press conference on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, coach Staley said:

"I'm thankful, I'm very thankful, it's almost surreal. Now the third one, I think it's an honor to represent the state in this way and to be a women's basketball program here.

"For everyone that supported us, I am honored and I don't think I'll go around looking for it, but when they do catch me off guard, it's a beautiful thing to see."

All the new signs are expected to be installed by September 30.

For the upcoming season, the Gamecocks are again favored to win the NCAA championship. Coach Staley retained most of the championship-winning team, except for Kamilla Cardoso, who has moved to the WNBA.

What are your predictions for South Carolina's upcoming 2024-25 college basketball season? Let us know in the comments section below.

