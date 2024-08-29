"It’s boring when the same team keeps winning": College hoops world reacts to Dawn Staley's latest comment on winning multiple national championships

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks became three-time NCAA Champions in April and are now poised to add another title to their name in the upcoming season. The state's transportation department has honored the team with new highway signs that display the years they won the titles.

On Tuesday, Dawn Staley was at the event to unveil the sign. When talking to the media the coach said:

“One (national championship) felt great. ...We had three in 24 years of my coaching, and it took 17 years to get one. Then once you get one, you’re relieved. Because it’s something you work extremely hard for. And then you win another one, and you feel super blessed.

“And then a third one, it brings out the greed. You want more. You want more and more.”

ESPNW posted the quote on their Instagram and fans reacted to the possibility of South Carolina winning their first back-to-back.

"Maybe it's just me, but I think it's boring when the same team keeps winning," one fan wrote.

Fan reactions to South Carolina (Credit: Instagram/@espnw)

Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks are the favorites to win the title once again, as they have retained most of the players from the championship-winning roster except Kamilla Cardoso.

Dawn Staley shares her recipe for sustained success

After taking over the South Carolina coach position in 2008, Dawn Staley has consistently worked towards uplifting the program. In an interview, she spoke about her team's success and how they were able to maintain it.

"I think when you've been successful at things, there's a certain habitual journey that you're on," Staley said. "Some things are really, really good for success and you try to stay on course with those things.

"I always talk to our players about creating positive and good habits and that's what we do year after year after year and then we decompress some and say where could we've gotten better and then maybe we'll switch up and do something a little bit different. But if it's not broken, I wouldn't bother it." [Time Stamp: 00:44]

Along with leading the Gamecocks to a championship in 2017 and 2022, Dawn Staley also produced No. 1 picks in the WNBA draft from these rosters with A'ja Wilson (2017) and Aliyah Boston (2023). This year, Cardoso was picked at No. 3 by the Chicago Sky.

Dawn Staley is not done just yet, as she has more No. 1 pick-caliber players like MiLaysia Fulwiley in her roster for the upcoming seasons.

