South Carolina HC Dawn Staley unveils unique welcome centers with DOT secretary Powell to celebrate Gamecocks' Natty

South Carolina is putting up new highway signs across the state to celebrate the ongoing success of coach Dawn Staley’s women’s basketball team. On August 27, South Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Justin Powell joined Coach Staley and Athletic Director Ray Tanner in Columbia to unveil the signs, which highlight the Gamecocks' three national championships, including their recent 2024 victory.

The 2023 national championship game victory made the Gamecocks the first team with an undefeated season (38-0) since UConn in 2016. They secured the national championship with an 87-75 win over Iowa in April.

South Carolina shared the news with a post on Instagram, showing Coach Staley alongside Secretary Powell.

“Coming soon to Columbia and SC Welcome Centers! Thanks SC DOT Secretary Powell for helping us celebrate another National Championship!” the Gamecocks captioned the post.

The signs will read:

"University of South Carolina, 3 Time Women's Basketball National Champions, 2017, 2022, 2024."

Staley said she always looks for the signs when driving around the state.

"I hope that this is an annual event," Staley said [H/t ESPN]. "When I do see them, I'm thankful," Staley said. "It's surreal… it's a beautiful thing to see."

Fifteen signs will be installed by Sept. 30, including in Columbia and at welcome centers along major highways like I-85, I-26, I-77, and I-20.

At the unveiling, Powell expressed his pride at a press conference:

“Coach Staley, we are beyond thrilled to be here as we recognize your team and their third championship in seven years,” Powell said (per On3)

“All South Carolinians, regardless of what team you cheer for, are proud of what you and your team have built here in Columbia.”

Unstoppable Gamecocks face daunting nonconference tests as Dawn Staley eyes another title

Dawn Staley, one of college sports' most accomplished coaches, has led South Carolina to six Final Four appearances and wrapped up an undefeated 2023 season with her third national championship.

Dawn Staley on the sidelines as USA play Australia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games - Source: IMAGN

For 2024, the Gamecocks' nonconference schedule is packed with tough matchups against Michigan, North Carolina State, UCLA, Purdue, and Duke, among others.

On the SEC front, South Carolina’s opponents for the 2024-25 season have been announced. They'll host teams like Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, and LSU, while hitting the road to face Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and more.

The exact dates for these games are still to come but fans can expect another thrilling season under Staley’s leadership.

