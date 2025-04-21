Dawn Staley sends holiday greetings as South Carolina HC celebrates Easter

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley kept it festive on Easter Sunday. She posted a holiday greeting on social media, sending love to everyone celebrating.

"HE IS RISEN! Happy Easter everyone!!!" Staley posted on X.

This celebration is marked all over the world by Christians as the day that Jesus Christ rose from the dead. Staley made sure she sent out a positive message on the special day.

Dawn Staley often addresses the Gamecocks fans and shares motivational messages on social platforms. On holidays, she sends greetings and well-wishes to her followers with an uplifting message.

On Christmas Day last December, Staley sent out a message of love and joy on X.

"Merriest Christmas to you all! As we open our gifts let’s not forget the gift of being a loving caring and nonjudging human being. Let’s keep spreading it….or let’s start spreading it! Blessings to you all!"

Moreover, the three-time national champion coach also posts a gameday devotional before every Gamecock matchup. It usually includes a bible verse and words of encouragement from some of her favorite people.

The last gameday devotional was posted on Apr. 6 before South Carolina faced UConn in the national championship. The Gamecocks suffered an 82-59 loss to the Huskies in Tampa, Florida.

Dawn Staley talked about how she keeps her players motivated during holidays

Holidays are refreshing for the players but they also can lose the focus and motivation of players so Dawn Staley make sure that her squad stay sharp through every festive period in order to achieve the ultimate goal.

Before the Gamecocks went into 10-day Christmas break last year, Staley met with media after practice where she was asked how she planned to keep her players focused.

"You threaten them. I mean, I did," she said, via an X post by Noah Chast. "I've been in college before. I've been in this situation before ... So it has to be your discipline ... So it's really a mental test for all of us. But for me, it is for us to play to our standard always."

Even during holidays such as Christmas and Easter, Dawn Staley reminds her team to be the best version of themselves.

