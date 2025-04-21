WATCH: Dawn Staley teaching amusing dance moves to new South Carolina Assistant HC Wendale Farrow

Apart from her elite basketball acumen, Dawn Staley's infectious personality extends beyond the court. She is also known for her exuberant dance moves that she often shares with her team.

On Saturday, a South Carolina fan account, @GamecocksPlsWin, posted a video of Staley leading the line as she taught new Gamecocks assistant coach Wendale Farrow some dance moves inside Colonial Life Arena.

"AYEEEEEE 😂🐔🖤❤️," the caption read.

Staley could be seen in the video teaching Farrow and a few other members a choreographed dance routine to the tune of Boots on the Ground. The post has garnered over 190K views on X (formerly Twitter).

Dawn Staley and her South Carolina team often perform pre-game dance routines before tipoff to entertain the crowd. Ahead of the national championship game against UConn earlier this month, Staley went viral for her moves on the court alongside the entire squad.

As such, her teaching Farrow some moves should not come as a surprise. The former USC women's basketball assistant coach joined Staley's staff on Sunday. He will replace Winston Gandy, who left the program to join the Grand Canyon Antelopes as the head coach.

Despite falling short of a back-to-back national championship after losing to the Huskies in the title game, they still managed a 35-4 record and won both the SEC regular season and tournament titles.

Dawn Staley confident Wendale Farrow will bring major value to the team

Dawn Staley welcomed a familiar face into her ranks as South Carolina added former Trojan Wendale Farrow as an assistant coach. The three-time national champion coach is confident he will be an invaluable piece for the Gamecocks.

"We struck gold in bringing Wendale into our Gamecock family," Staley said in a statement, via WIS TV. "He is an accomplished young coach who has been part of every aspect of successful programs, and that journey has made him a seasoned, complete coach from Xs and Os to player development to recruiting to community service."

Farrow spent the last four seasons at USC, serving assistant coach under Lindsay Gottlieb. The Trojans finished 31-4 this past season, clinching the Big Ten regular season trophy and making it to the Elite Eight. He is also credited for his strong recruiting ability, player development and game strategy.

Dawn Staley will tap into Farrow's vast experience to lead South Carolina to another national championship run next season.

