Dawn Staley on stopping UCLA star Lauren Betts without Kamilla Cardoso: "Math is not mathing"

Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks are set to face the UCLA Bruins on Sunday. On Friday, Staley discussed her team's frontcourt strategy after losing Kamilla Cardoso, who left for the WNBA after last season.

South Carolina will be tasked with defending Lauren Betts, the Bruins' junior center, who is averaging 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 72.2%. Betts played a pivotal role in UCLA's Sweet 16 run last season.

When asked how the Gamecocks plan to contain Betts, Dawn Staley said:

"I would imagine that it's just going to be a tough, tough game for us all. Like you know, she (Lauren Betts) poses a different challenge ... even with Kamila it's a little bit different. Kamila could roam out on the outside and go in.

"Betts is really good when she gets two feet in the paint, so we got to try our best to not give her those kind of looks. We just need to knock off her efficiency rate. I mean, 79% is probably at 22 field goal attempts. It's not, it's not good math. That math is not mathing when she's that effective." (0:33)

Dawn Staley names her Kamila Cardoso replacement

Kamilla Cardoso joined the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2021 and went on to win two NCAA championships with the team. She was instrumental in providing physicality and rebounding on defense.

Cardoso was selected third in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky. In her absence, the Gamecocks have struggled to replace her production in the paint, but Staley has identified potential replacements.

“I think Joyce [Edwards] can rebound," she said. "She actually is an aggressive rebounder. I do think she has a little bit of go-get-you-a-bucket, too…I mean, she is probably well ahead of where I thought she could be.

“I think [Sania] Feagin has the experience. Chloe [Kitts] has gotten better. Like, Chloe can go get you a bucket in any type of way… midrange, then you put her on the block, and she’s pretty savvy with her footwork. Chloe has been outstanding [and] Feagin has improved, as well.”

South Carolina has won their first six games, but Sunday's tip-off could be the real test for the team. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on FS1 and FuboTV.

