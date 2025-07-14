Dawn Staley takes note of South Carolina freshman Agot Makeer's stellar performance for Team Canada in U19 World Cup win

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley took note of freshman Agot Makeer's excellent performance for Team Canada in its 113-42 win over Nigeria in the FIBA U19 Women's World Cup on Sunday in Brno, Czech Republic.

The 6-foot-2 shooting guard, the No. 4 overall prospect in the Class of 2025, scored 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field. Makeer made 5-of-7 attempts from the 3-point line as Canada set an all-time FIBA U19 Women's World Cup record for 3-pointers made at 20.

Agot Makeer also tallied five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in more than 15 minutes on the floor. Three-time women's national champion Dawn Staley praised the guard on social media, acknowledging the excellent game of her recruit.

"I see you @makeer_agot! Shoot the rock! See you soon!!!!" Staley wrote on her X account.

Last year, Makeer led Team Canada to second place in the FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup in Mexico. In seven games (including the final against Team USA, she averaged 17.7 points, seven rebounds, 2.3 assists and 4.0 steals per game.

The Canadians raced to a 23-5 lead in the first quarter and scored 39 more in the second for a 62-16 halftime lead. They continued their offensive rampage in the second half, outscoring the Nigerians 51-26 for the record-setting win.

Team Canada records 36 assists in 71-point rout of Nigeria

Aside from making the most 3-pointers in a single game of any FIBA-sanctioned tournament, Team Canada dished out 36 assists, two short of the 38 recorded by Team USA on August 11, 2021, in a 129-45 victory over Chinese-Taipei.

Eight players knocked down at least one 3-pointer, with Agot Makeer leading the charge with five triples. Syla Swords, Olivia Yeung and Nyadieng Yiech contributed three each from long distance, while Mila Holloway and Jasmine Bascone knocked down two apiece.

Brooke McLeod and Cearah Parchment each had a 3-point field goal to complete the sniping rampage over the hapless Nigerians.

Yiech added 17 points while Leung and Swords added 13 apiece. Holloway had nine assists while Bascoe finished with seven dimes for Canada, which leads Group C at 2-0. Portugal and Nigeria each had 1-1 while China still can't register a win in two games.

Team Canada will go for a sweep of Group C when it tackles China on Tuesday, while Nigeria aims to make the quarterfinals in a winner-take-all game against Portugal..

