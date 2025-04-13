South Carolina commit Agot Makeer shuts down #1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez in Team USA vs World game (Watch)

Two top high school prospects, Aaliyah Chavez, ranked first in the country for the class of 2025 and Agot Makeer, ranked fourth nationally, faced off at the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland on Sunday. Chavez played for Team USA, while Makeer represented the World team, who lost 90-78 to Team USA at Moda Center.

Although born in the United States, South Carolina commit Agot Makeer spent most of her life in Toronto, Canada, so, she was eligible to play for the World team.

While her team lost, Makeer made quite a statement, especially on the defensive end. Early in the game, with less than two minutes played, she blocked Chavez's shot attempts from the free-throw circle.

Here's the video of Makeer shutting down Chavez:

Assigned to defend Aaliyah Chavez, the Sports Illustrated National Player of the Year, Makeer limited her to just three points. Makeer's defensive intensity disrupted Chavez's rhythm, forcing her into difficult shots and turnovers.

The duel between the two blue-chip guards was like a preview of the clash that will unfold between them in the Southeastern Conference, where Chavez will be donning Oklahoma and Makeer South Carolina, under Dawn Staley.

Chavez received over 25 offers from various universities, including South Carolina, UCLA, USC, Texas and LSU, before choosing the Sooners in March.

Aaliyah Chavez reflects on blessing to represent USA Basketball for the first time

Despite being the top high school player in the country, Aaliyah Chavez had never worn USA across her chest until Saturday, when she debuted for the USA Team in the annual Nike Hoop Summit.

However, Chavez, a 5-foot-9 point guard, didn't take the opportunity for granted.

"It means a lot. I’ve grown up in the USA, so just coming out and supporting my country just means a lot," Chavez told NBC Sports. "And just to be able to wear this jersey, it’s just such a blessing, just because not a lot of people get to put on this jersey.

"I feel just all the little kids that look up to me. I think it’s just me coming out, just showing them that it’s possible if you work hard, if you put your mind to it, then you’ll, you’ll get the accolades you want."

Dubbed as the next face of women's basketball, Chavez shared that being a part of the Nike Hoop Summit and representing Team USA is the right step toward achieving her ultimate goal: competing in the Olympics.

