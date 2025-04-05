Dawn Staley outfit today - What did South Carolina HC wear for Final Four clash vs Texas

South Carolina is playing in the Final Four, and head coach Dawn Staley is stepping out in style as usual. For the March Madness contest, Staley showed off a Gucci two-piece tracksuit in the Gamecocks' classic garnet.

The seasoned head coach has become known for her sense of style. Staley usually shows up to NCAA Tournament games in luxury brands. For the team's Match Madness opener against Tennessee Tech, she wore a cream colored Louis Vuitton outfit. Her Gucci outfit for the Final Four highlights the same mix of classy and comfortable.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas - Source: Imagn

Just as impressive as her impeccable style is the fact that Staley styles herself. The Gamecocks coach says she prioritizes comfort and is grateful to no longer have to wear high heels. Her outfits are popular with her players.

“She’s got her own thing going on,” freshman guard Maddy McDaniel said per USA Today. “She should let me (help pick out her outfits), so I can get in her closet and take a few things.”

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

Dawn Staley's South Carolina squad's March Madness run

Dawn Staley has guided the Gamecocks to three national titles, including two in the past three years. South Carolina defeated Iowa in 2024 to bring the trophy home to Columbia. Now, Staley's squad is looking to two-peat.

The Gamecocks finished second in a competitive SEC this season. The team that finished ahead of them was Texas, who South Carolina is facing in the Final Four.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas - Source: Imagn

Texas and South Carolina just faced off last month in the SEC Tournament title game. That time, Staley's squad reigned victorious with a 64-45 win. Both teams entered March Madness as one-seeds.

The Gamecocks dominated in the First Round, defeating Tennessee Tech 108-48. The Second Round saw them beat No. 9 seeded Indiana 64-53, but the next two contests wouldn't come as easily.

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

South Carolina trailed at halftime in a Sweet 16 matchup against No. 4 Maryland but rallied to win by four points. The squad won by just four points again in a defeat of No. 2 Duke in the Elite Eight.

Now, Dawn Staley and her South Carolina team will look to defeat Texas once again to continue their March Madness run to a possible second-consecutive national title.

