Days after 6’6 Chandler Bing’s signing, Vanderbilt receives huge boost in the form of George Kimble III

The Vanderbilt Commodores, coached by Mark Byington, just got another huge boost. Days after signing Chandler Bing on May 31, the Commodores have secured the commitment of Eastern Kentucky Colonels guard George Kimble III.

On Thursday, Joe Tipton of On3 broke the news of Kimble's transfer via an Instagram post. Kimble will redshirt the upcoming season due to a knee injury that he suffered in February.

In his lone year with coach A.W. Hamilton's Colonels, Kimble averaged a team-high 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game to lead EKU to an overall record of 18-14, 12-6 during ASUN conference play.

Kimble, a Tampa, Florida native, marks Vanderbilt's eighth transfer so far in the current offseason per 247Sports. Kimble and five others are four-star prospects.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt's 2025 recruiting class is 87th in the nation, per 247Sports' Composite Rank. The Commodores currently have three commits, including Chandler Bing. Bing, who has carved out a successful high school hoops stint at Pace Academy, is coming in as an unranked prospect from Atlanta, Georgia.

In his first year, coach Mark Byington brought the Vanderbilt Commodores back to March Madness

George Kimble III and Chandler Bing are the latest additions to Mark Byington's burgeoning Vanderbilt program. Byington was appointed as the new Commodores' head coach back in March of last year, replacing former NBA star Jerry Stackhouse.

In his first season with the program, he brought them to their first NCAA national tournament appearance in eight years. The last time that the Commodores participated in March Madness was back in the 2016-17 campaign, when they were still under the tutelage of Bryce Drew. Vandy lost to the Saint Mary's Gaels in the first round of the tournament, 59-56.

Coach Byington and the Commodores finished the 2024-25 season with an overall record of 20-13, 8-10 during SEC play earlier this year. Byington will have to contend with losing last season's leading scorer, Jason Edwards, who transferred to Providence in April.

