Days after decommitting from South Carolina, star guard Treysen Eaglestaff announces new transfer portal destination

Treysen Eaglestaff's transfer portal saga has taken another dramatic turn, as the highly sought-after guard has committed to West Virginia. This decision comes just four days after Eaglestaff decommitted from South Carolina.
On Sunday, Joe Tipton of On3 reported via an X post that the North Dakota transfer had joined Ross Hodge's program, as stated by his agent, George Langberg of GSL Sports Group.
Eaglestaff reposted Tipton's tweet to his account, confirming his intentions.
"Blessed for this opportunity," he wrote, adding blue and gold heart emojis to represent the Mountaineers' colors.
The 6-foot-6 junior spent three seasons with the Fighting Hawks and averaged 18.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this past season. He entered the transfer portal on March 11, three days after North Dakota's season ended in the semifinal of the Summit League Tournament with a loss to St. Thomas.
Treysen Eaglestaff initially committed to South Carolina on March 30 and the team announced his signing two days later via a tweet. However, on Wednesday, he decommitted from the Gamecocks and re-entered the transfer portal.
Two teams immediately emerged as frontrunners to land Eaglestaff — Kentucky and West Virginia, according to The State. Ultimately, he picked West Virginia and will be heading to Morgantown this fall.
Treysen Eaglestaff explains his decision to decommit from South Carolina
Treysen Eaglestaff has shed light on his decision to decommit from South Carolina and re-enter the transfer portal after initially committing to the Gamecocks in late March.
"This was a difficult decision, but after discussing this with my family this is the best course of action for my future," Eaglestaff told Jeff Goodman on The Field of 68. "Thank you to Coach Paris and the South Carolina staff for recruiting me during this process."
His sudden decommitment from South Carolina surprised many, especially after he publicly expressed his excitement about joining the program and working with coach Lamont Paris.
"I know I'm going to fail. I know because it was a practice, I'm going to get busted up a few times. But that's the stuff I'm excited for because that's how I grow personally," Eaglestaff told KFYR-TV after committing to South Carolina.
"Coach Paris is a big film guy. He likes to break everything down. So I definitely watch a lot of film about myself. ... So I'm really excited to learn from this coaching staff and just really excited to grow."
Treysen Eaglestaff will now instead play for Ross Hodge at West Virginia for his senior season.
