Days after Olivia Miles transfer, Niele Ivey's Notre Dame lands second transfer portal target

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey can breathe a sigh of relief after landing Kansas State transfer Gisela Sanchez, after star player Olivia Miles made a shocking transfer to TCU. Sanchez, a 6-foot-4 senior, brings much-needed size and experience to the Fighting Irish squad reeling from the departure of four of its five starters.

Ad

On Wednesday, Talia Goodman of On3 Sports broke the news on X that Sanchez has pledged to continue her college career at Notre Dame. She averaged 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wildcats this season, appearing in 27 games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sanchez, a native of Barcelona, Spain, spent her first year of college in Arizona before transferring to Kansas State in 2023, where she spent the past two seasons.

Sanchez is the second player from the transfer portal that Niele Ivey and Notre Dame have reeled in this offseason, joining Malaya Cowles of Wake Forest. Cowles, who averaged 8.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game with the Demon Deacons, committed to the Irish on Saturday.

Ad

"We are so excited to welcome Malaya to our Notre Dame family!" Ivey said via a press release. "She brings size and experience at the forward position and will give us a great presence in the paint along with her ability to rebound. Malaya will fit seamlessly into both our system and our culture."

Ad

Notre Dame's roster turnover marks a pivotal moment for Niele Ivey

Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished the 2024-25 season with a 28-6 record and a trip to the Sweet 16, where they fell to TCU. The heartbreaking 71-62 loss to the Horned Frogs proved to be the final game in a Notre Dame uniform for a majority of the roster.

With so many departures, coach Niele Ivey will have a completely new-look roster next season, with Hannah Hidalgo the lone returning starter.

Ad

Here's a look at the list of players who have exited the program this offseason:

Olivia Miles (transfer portal → TCU)

Kylee Watson (transfer portal → Villanova)

Emma Risch (transfer portal → Florida State)

Kate Koval (transfer portal → LSU)

Sonia Citron (3rd overall WNBA draft pick by the Washington Mystics)

Maddy Westbeld (16th overall pick in WNBA draft to Chicago Sky)

Liatu King (28th overall WNBA draft pick by the Los Angeles Sparks)

Incoming players to Notre Dame:

Malaya Cowles (transfer from Wake Forest)

Gisela Sanchez (transfer from Kansas State)

Leah Macy (2025 No. 14 recruit per 247 Sports)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here