Days after proposed rule change to NCAAB transfer rules, FIBA official clears stance: "Getting closer every day to being commercial entities"

While the NCAA continues to resist recognizing the professional status of college athletics, FIBA and other international sports organizations view the situation differently.

There has been a surge in young talents transferring to the NCAA from around the world. It is having a big impact on European basketball as clubs are losing young players without any return after years of developing them.

FIBA is working towards a mandatory Letter of Clearance for players transferring to the United States from abroad because they believe the colleges act like professional clubs, thus, should be responsible for compensating the European system.

They presented the proposal on Thursday, but the NCAA has not approved the move. On Saturday, Andreas Zagklis, FIBA Secretary General, spoke on the matter at the organization's Mid-Term Congress in Bahrain.

"These amounts of money (provided by NCAA) that end up in the hands of 18-20 year old players are welcome for them by entourage. We're happy for them," Zagklis said. "At the same time, we need to acknowledge that this has stopped being an academic experience primarily for the athletes.

"The colleges in the NCAA are getting closer every day to being commercial entities or professional clubs," he added. "That's challenging our ecosystem for the simple reason that our ecosystem is based on one principle — you can transfer as long as contracts are respected. Agreements must be respected."

Zagklis noted that the clearance must be obtained from the departing club and national federation, adding that there needs to be safeguards for the player's next move.

FIBA sets clear objectives regarding NCAA transfers for young international players

FIBA intends to protect players by ensuring they receive proper treatment and support with their well-being protected. The entity also wants to protect its leagues, federations and other members who have invested in player development for many years.

To achieve the above-mentioned goals, the basketball association released a proposal on Thursday regarding NCAA transfers for international players.

"The decision was made to engage formally the NCAA with the goal of treating moves from players outside the USA to NCAA colleges in the same way as international transfers between FIBA clubs, using a Letter of Clearance," FIBA wrote in a press statement.

This will come into effect as soon as the NCAA confirms it agrees to work on those terms.

