FIBA proposes major rule change for Euroleague players looking to join NCAA basketball

Over the years, the number of foreign players joining NCAA basketball has increased, as international leagues continue to lose talent to college programs in the U.S., with many players aiming for a shot at professional leagues. In the past, most foreign players would move around European clubs instead of joining college basketball.
On Thursday, ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony revealed on X that governing body FIBA is seeking to end this by engaging with the NCAA to require official documentation before international players can transfer to U.S. college basketball programs.
“FIBA comes out publicly saying they plan to engage with the NCAA on international players leaving for college. Implementing a letter of clearance system as suggested would allow European teams to block players from leaving for the US,” Givony tweeted. “Not clear why the NCAA would agree to this?”
Should the proposed agreement between FIBA and NCAA basketball pass, players would need a letter of clearance before jumping from the Euroleagues to college basketball.
This move would give clubs power over player movement, which is ironic given the leeway that student-athletes in the country have been accorded with the modern transfer portal.
FIBA justifies NCAA basketball requirements for players
FIBA released a statement justifying its engagement with NCAA basketball to cap the unregulated movement of players from the Euroleagues to American college basketball by demanding clearance letters before such moves are made.
"Following the recommendation of the expert group focused on Young Players and the NCAA created in December 2024, the Central Board has defined three objectives to maintain a sustainable ecosystem, focusing on helping players make well-informed decisions, increase availability of NCAA players for their national team and to help protect clubs' investments into player development," the statement read.
"The decision was made to engage formally the NCAA with the goal of treating moves from players outside the USA to NCAA colleges in the same way as international transfers between FIBA clubs, using a Letter of Clearance."
The Illinois Fighting Illini under coach Brad Underwood have been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the movement of players from Euroleagues, and this offseason, they added talented guard Mihailo Petrovic from Adriatic League team Mega Superbet to their roster.
The Fighting Illini's roster already has a Balkan flavor with Petrovic joining Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic and David Mirkovic, who found their way to NCAA basketball via the Euroleagues.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here