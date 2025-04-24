30% of all women's CBB players entered the transfer portal, per report

Women's college basketball has seen massive player movements via the transfer portal since it opened on March 24. Players had until April 23 to notify their respective program's compliance offices of their intention to enter the portal with the offices having 48 hours to update that information in the portal.
On Wednesday, On3 analyst Talia Goodman revealed a stunning statistic on X. According to Goodman, 30% of the players in college women's basketball entered the transfer portal.
"According to NCSA, there are 5,048 women's college basketball players total. 1,510 have entered the transfer portal this year. That’s nearly 30% of all players," Goodman tweeted.
According to a report by Front Office Sports, 2,320 men's basketball players entered the transfer portal, representing 40% of the players in the sport.
When LSU's Flau'jae Johnson revealed transfer portal shock
Even the student-athletes have been astonished at the massive migration of their fellow student-athletes via the transfer portal. During an April 11 segment of the "Best of Both Worlds" podcast, LSU Tigers standout Flau'jae Johnson who opted to remain in college basketball instead of declaring for the WNBA Draft expressed her shock at the portal movements (20:36).
"I've seen a lot of crazy stuff," Flau'jae Johnson said. "A lot of top players in the portal. People committing really quick and really early. People got a lot of 'Do not contact' so you can't contact them.
"If they're in the portal, they're probably already talking to a school. I was surprised at the whole dang near whole Notre Dame team leaving. That was crazy. I was like, 'Why is everybody leaving?'"
Johnson specifically pinpointed former Notre Dame Fighting Irish standout Olivia Miles opting out of the WNBA draft where she was the projected No. 2 pick behind Paige Bueckers and instead entering the portal after which she joined the TCU Horned Frogs.
"Where is y'all going?' Nobody's talking about that, I wanna know what's going on 'cause I would not have expected Olivia Miles to get gone bro," Johnson said. "They was a cold trio. Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles, Neal Ivey.
"Either way, a lot of people are transferring so I ain't expect her to go to TCU though. That was crazy. TCU must have thrown that bag because, back-to-back top transfers, I like it."
The House vs. NCAA settlement which mandated that student-athletes be treated as employees has created an unprecedented situation in college sports with players always on the lookout for the best offer accounting for the intense portal activity.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here