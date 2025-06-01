Days after reported interest in Kohl Rosario, Hubert Davis' UNC secures commitment from European standout

Coach Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels have been working hard to improve their roster this offseason. They showed interest in 2026 recruit Kohl Rosario in late May, sending him an offer on Thursday. Rosario, who is a reclassification candidate, is entertaining offers from several top programs, including UNC, Duke and Kansas.
"Blessed to receive an offer from UNC basketball," Rosario wrote. "Thank you to Coach Davis and the coaching staff."
While the Tar Heels are interested in Rosario, they are not willing to wait for him to make a decision. As a result, they have been looking at other players to add to their roster. On Saturday, exciting news broke as analyst Jonathan Givony reported that the Tar Heels secured the commitment of Montenegrin wing Luka Bogavac.
"NEWS: Montenegrin wing Luka Bogavac has committed to North Carolina, agent Misko Raznatovic told ESPN," Givony wrote. "Bogavac was a top-5 scorer in the Adriatic League, averaging 14.9 points per game, shooting 40% for 3. Turns 22 in September. Significant addition for Hubert Davis in the ACC."
Luka Bogavac will be joining the North Carolina Tar Heels as one of the older recruits of the year. He is 21 years old and will be 22 by the time the season starts. This is not uncommon for European players as many play in their home leagues before coming over to North America.
Luka Bogavac joins an already strong 2025 recruiting class for Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels
It was a big win for Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels to secure the services of European standout Luka Bogavac for next season. However, he is not the only significant addition they made this year. The Tar Heels have an already impressive recruiting class, led by power forward Caleb Wilson.
Wilson is a five-star recruit who, according to 247Sports, is the No. 8-ranked player in his class. Additionally, the team has signed two four-star recruits, Derek Dixon and Isaiah Denis. Dixon is the No. 45-ranked player in his class and Denis is No. 53-ranked.
Additionally, the team made several significant additions via the transfer portal. Jaydon Young, Jarin Steenson, Kyan Evans, Henri Veesaar and Jonathan Powell all joined the Tar Heels via the portal this offseason.
It will be interesting to see how Hubert Davis manages his roster next season with all the turnover. They will be looking to improve on their first-round exit from March Madness next year.
