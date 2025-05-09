Days after Todd Golden's $40.5M contract extension, Houston's Kelvin Sampson reportedly set to get "significant pay raise" 

Kelvin Sampson is closing in on securing a huge payday from the Houston Cougars, days after Todd Golden signed a lucrative extension with the Florida Gators. The Houston Chronicle's Joseph Duarte reported on Thursday that Sampson is close to agreeing on a contract extension, a deal that would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in NCAA men's basketball.

Ad

Duarte said Sampson's amended contract is expected to add at least two years to his current deal, with the Houston coach set to get a "significant pay raise" when the extension kicks in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sampson has two years left on his current contract, which will last until 2027. He will earn $4.8 million in the 2025-26 NCAA season and receive $5 million in the 2026-27 campaign. Sampson's contract extension will see his annual salary rise to between $5.5 and $6 million.

According to USA Today's salary database, five coaches earned more than $6 million in total pay during the 2024-25 season: Kansas' Bill Self, Arkansas' John Calipari, UConn's Dan Hurley, Michigan State's Tom Izzo and UCLA's Mick Cronin.

Ad

Todd Golden will join that group in the 2025-26 season after he signed a $40.5 million contract extension with the Florida Gators. He will earn around $6.75 million next season.

Revisiting Kelvin Sampson and Todd Golden's epic showdown in 2025 NCAA title game

Kelvin Sampson and Todd Golden locked horns in the championship game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament after leading their teams to thrilling Final Four wins. The Houston Cougars came from behind to beat Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils 70-67 while the Florida Gators rallied past the Auburn Tigers 79-73 in the national semifinals.

Ad

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson greets Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden before the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Photo: Imagn

Houston and Florida's showdown in the title game lived up to the hype as the Gators pulled off a stunning comeback in the second half to win their third national championship. Florida erased a 12-point deficit during that period, outscoring Houston 35-21 in the final 15:25 to complete the comeback victory.

It was heartbreak for Kelvin Sampson, who saw his team collapse in the closing stages of the contest. The Cougars committed three turnovers in the final minute, including Emanuel Sharp's botched 3-point attempt in the dying seconds that sealed Houston's fate in the 65-63 loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here