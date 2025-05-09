Days after Todd Golden's $40.5M contract extension, Houston's Kelvin Sampson reportedly set to get "significant pay raise" 

Kelvin Sampson is closing in on securing a huge payday from the Houston Cougars, days after Todd Golden signed a lucrative extension with the Florida Gators. The Houston Chronicle's Joseph Duarte reported on Thursday that Sampson is close to agreeing on a contract extension, a deal that would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in NCAA men's basketball.
Duarte said Sampson's amended contract is expected to add at least two years to his current deal, with the Houston coach set to get a "significant pay raise" when the extension kicks in.
Sampson has two years left on his current contract, which will last until 2027. He will earn $4.8 million in the 2025-26 NCAA season and receive $5 million in the 2026-27 campaign. Sampson's contract extension will see his annual salary rise to between $5.5 and $6 million.
According to USA Today's salary database, five coaches earned more than $6 million in total pay during the 2024-25 season: Kansas' Bill Self, Arkansas' John Calipari, UConn's Dan Hurley, Michigan State's Tom Izzo and UCLA's Mick Cronin.
Todd Golden will join that group in the 2025-26 season after he signed a $40.5 million contract extension with the Florida Gators. He will earn around $6.75 million next season.
Revisiting Kelvin Sampson and Todd Golden's epic showdown in 2025 NCAA title game
Kelvin Sampson and Todd Golden locked horns in the championship game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament after leading their teams to thrilling Final Four wins. The Houston Cougars came from behind to beat Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils 70-67 while the Florida Gators rallied past the Auburn Tigers 79-73 in the national semifinals.
Houston and Florida's showdown in the title game lived up to the hype as the Gators pulled off a stunning comeback in the second half to win their third national championship. Florida erased a 12-point deficit during that period, outscoring Houston 35-21 in the final 15:25 to complete the comeback victory.
It was heartbreak for Kelvin Sampson, who saw his team collapse in the closing stages of the contest. The Cougars committed three turnovers in the final minute, including Emanuel Sharp's botched 3-point attempt in the dying seconds that sealed Houston's fate in the 65-63 loss.
