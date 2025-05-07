How does Todd Golden’s $40.5 million contract compare to Dan Hurley, Bill Self, and more?

Todd Golden is reaping the rewards of Florida's latest NCAA title win. He secured the bag after leading the Gators to their third national championship last month, signing a $40.5 million contract extension on Tuesday to remain Florida's coach.

The six-year deal will keep Golden at the helm at Florida until 2031. He will reportedly earn around $6.75 million per season in his new contract, almost double the amount he received from the Gators in the 2024-25 NCAA campaign.

Todd Golden is the latest coach to receive a huge payday from his school after winning the national championship. Let's take a look at how his new contract compares to the massive deals signed by Bill Self, Dan Hurley, and more in recent years.

Breaking down top salaries in NCAA men's basketball after Todd Golden's Florida extension

Bill Self (Kansas Jayhawks)

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks. Photo; Getty

Bill Self became the highest-paid coach in college basketball in 2023, one year after leading the Kansas Jayhawks to their fourth national championship. He signed an amended five-year deal worth $53 million in total, including more than $13 million in compensation during the 2023-24 NCAA season.

Self, who has won two NCAA titles during his time at Kansas, reportedly earned $8,803,800 in total pay during the 2024-25 season. That is the highest amount a college basketball coach received last season.

Dan Hurley (UConn Huskies)

Dan Hurley and Todd Golden. Photo: Getty

Dan Hurley received an offer from the Los Angeles Lakers to be their new coach last year after he led the UConn Huskies to their second straight NCAA title. Hurley ultimately decided to remain with the Huskies, signing a six-year deal worth $50 million.

Hurley, whose three-peat bid ended with a loss to Todd Golden's Florida in the second round of this year's March Madness, reportedly earned $7,775,000 in total pay during the 2024-25 campaign. That is the third-highest amount an NCAA basketball coach got last season.

John Calipari (Arkansas Razorbacks)

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari. Photo: Imagn

John Calipari sent shockwaves through the college basketball world last year when he decided to leave the Kentucky Wildcats and join the Arkansas Razorbacks in a stunning SEC switch. He signed a five-year contract to become the new coach of the Hogs.

Calipari, who led Kentucky to the NCAA title in 2012, reportedly earned $8 million in total pay during the 2024-25 season, the second-highest salary an NCAA basketball coach received last season.

Tom Izzo (Michigan State Spartans)

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. Photo: Imagn

Tom Izzo is currently the longest-tenured coach in the Big Ten Conference, leading Michigan State since 1995. He brought glory to the Spartans in 2000, winning the program's second national championship.

His loyalty to Michigan State has been rewarded, with Izzo signing several multi-year deals to remain with the Spartans. He signed a five-year contract extension with Michigan State in 2022.

Izzo, who has amassed 737 wins at Michigan State, reportedly earned $6,196,879 in total pay during the 2024-25 campaign. That is the fourth-highest amount a college basketball coach received last season.

Mick Cronin (UCLA Bruins)

UCLA coach Mick Cronin. Photo: Imagn

Mick Cronin received a six-year contract extension from UCLA after he led the Bruins to a Sweet 16 appearance in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Cronin, who led the Bruins to a Final Four berth in 2021, reportedly earned $6,100,000 in total pay during the 2024-25 season, the fifth-highest salary among NCAA basketball coaches.

That amount is also higher than the reported $3.6 million Todd Golden received from the Gators in the 2024-25 campaign.

