Days after WNBA draft, UConn sends off Paige Bueckers with touching tribute (WATCH)

Paige Bueckers will forever be a UConn legend. On Wednesday, two days after her special moment in the WNBA draft, the Huskies sent off the now Dallas Wings star with a touching tribute on their Instagram page.

Ad

The UConn Huskies posted a two-minute video filled with soundbites about Bueckers's greatness. They included a caption for the Instagram post, which has already generated more than 54,000 likes.

"Thank you, Paige," the Huskies wrote with a blue heart emoji.

Ad

Trending

In the opening minute of the video, Coach Geno Auriemma praised Paige Bueckers for rebounding from her knee injuries in the middle of her UConn career.

"Half a season to a knee injury, a full season to a knee injury. Hang in there with all that and stay positive and stay motivated. To me, her journey has been the most incredible of any kid I've had," Auriemma said.

Ad

After Auriemma's words, the video showed Bueckers celebrating with her UConn teammates after they won the program's 12th national championship. One hoops analyst mentioned that the star guard's career is among the greatest in college basketball history.

An emotional message from one of Paige Bueckers's teammates was also included in the video clip.

"I've never met a person that cares more, unselfish. She made me feel at home, she has been my role model. I'm gonna miss her so much but I'm super proud of her and I'm super lucky that I got to be her teammate."

Ad

The video concluded with Bueckers' message to the UConn community during the Huskies' victory celebration. She called Storrs a second home to her before thanking the UConn fans for everything and telling them, "I love you."

Paige Bueckers makes history at 2025 WNBA draft

Paige Bueckers marked two monumental landmarks in her basketball career on Monday night: being chosen first overall by the Dallas Wings at the 2025 WNBA draft and becoming the sixth UConn player to be a No. 1 pick.

Ad

ESPN interviews Paige Bueckers after being selected with the number one overall pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA draft. (Credits: IMAGN)

UConn players who previously earned that prestigious honor:

Ad

Sue Bird (2002, Seattle Storm)

Diana Taurasi (2004, Phoenix Mercury)

Tina Charles (2010, Connecticut Sun)

Maya Moore (2011, Minnesota Lynx)

Breanna Stewart (2016, Seattle Storm)

Charles and Stewart are the only remaining active players from that list following Taurasi's retirement earlier this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here