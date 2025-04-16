"Geno Auriemma will not retire": Analyst John Fanta claims Sarah Strong will lead UConn to 13th ring

Geno Auriemma has been the head coach of the UConn Huskies for forty years, achieving 12 National Championships, including the recent victory when they beat South Carolina in the final. At 71, Auriemma is still going strong, but there have been questions about how much longer he wants to stay in the game.

With the help of Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and freshman Sarah Strong, the Huskies dominated this season, eventually capping it off with a championship ring. Strong scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the title game, signaling her potential for the years ahead.

While appearing on 'cllct media' on Tuesday, analyst John Fanta offered his opinion on Auriemma's future.

"[Sarah] Strong's versatility. She is a match-up nightmare of all match-up nightmares. I don't know how you stop her. And this is exactly why Geno Auriemma, to me, will not retire," Fanta said. "She just opened up a three-year window for him to win at least another ring. And I will call it to you right now. He will get a 13th ring with her on the floor. If she's healthy, he's getting at least another one."

Fanta also reflected on Geno Auriemma's accomplishments as a coach. The Hall of Fame coach became the all-time winningest coach in college basketball history, passing his counterpart, Tara VanDerveer.

"We are watching one of the greatest coaching figures in sports history," Fanta continued. "And to the people who, for the last several years, have said that the game has passed him by, Auriemma said, not so fast, my friends."

Geno Auriemma addresses speculation about retiring after star players depart

After five years with the UConn Huskies, Paige Bueckers has entered the WNBA draft. She was picked No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings on Monday.

Geno Auriemma addressed speculations about his retirement during an interview on SportsCenter last week.

"I think every day is a new day," Auriemma said, "and you hear people talk about, 'Oh, he's not leaving until Paige leaves, Oh, he's not leaving until Azzi leaves, Oh, he's not leaving until Sarah leaves.'"

Auriemma added that the point will come when he is not good enough to coach UConn, and he hopes to have the sense to step away. He signed a five-year, $18.7 million contract extension last year that will keep him with the program through 2029.

