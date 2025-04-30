“Declare [to the NBA draft], go do the due diligence”: Analyst shares words of wisdom for Alex Karaban despite decision to return to UConn

Alex Karaban is returning to UConn, and Rob Dauster has something to say about it. Karaban announced via Instagram on Tuesday that he will forgo the 2025 NBA draft and return for his senior season with the Huskies.
"After deliberating the last few weeks with my coaches and family about my future, I've realized that my heart remains in Storrs, and I have unfinished business to chase another national championship with my brothers," Karaban's Instagram post read. "Let's run it back one last time! #LastDance."
Dauster made his feelings clear on Karaban's decision to return for his senior season on his podcast "The Field of 68: After Dark."
"I would say put your name in the draft," Dauster said. "I think you have to go through some semblance of the process. I don't think you need to go to the combine if you don't want to go. I think you declare and you go and you get the word from those NBA organizations and you hear what they have to say. I think you you you have to do the due diligence."
This is the second offseason in a row that Karaban has entered the NBA draft, only to withdraw and return to college. Karaban was considered to be the 35th-best prospect in ESPN's most recent NBA Draft rankings. Dauster said Karaban may have withdrawn his name from NBA consideration too early.
"If I'm advising Alex Karaban, I'm telling him declare. Go do the due diligence," Dauster said. "You know you have a landing spot. UConn's not going to recruit over him. He's a guy that won two national titles."
Regardless of Dauster's opinion, Karaban's future has been decided. He will suit up for the Huskies for one last season, seeking a third national title.
What Alex Karaban's return means for UConn
Alex Karaban will provide stability and leadership on next year's UConn squad. The forward has already won two national titles with the Huskies but is looking for another in his senior season.
Four UConn players have entered the transfer portal, while starters Hassan Diarra and Samson Johnson have exhausted their eligibility. With the loss of a number of stars, Karaban will have the opportunity to serve in a larger role than ever.
The sizable sharpshooter has served as a three-year starter for the Huskies. Although this past season wasn't nearly as successful for UConn as when the team won back-to-back national titles in the two seasons prior, Karaban continued to develop his skill set.
Karaban's 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks this season were all career highs, and his assist and block values ranked second on the squad. He experienced slight dips in his shooting, something he would look to bounce back from as a senior, but still averaged 43.8%, including 34.7% from beyond the arc.
Karaban will look to pick up a third national title at UConn before entering the NBA draft for good in 2026.
