"Definitely makes UConn more attractive now": Top recruit Meleek Thomas amazed by Dan Hurley's heroics, makes his case for Huskies much stronger 

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has been linked with the Los Angeles Lakers job for the past few weeks.

However, in an announcement made on Monday, Hurley rejected the Lakers and declared his intention to remain with the Huskies. He will now be focussed on winning a third consecutive national championship with the program.

The decision to do this has pleased many people, including a potential recruit to the program.

Meleek Thomas, who will be making an official visit to the Huskies in the coming weeks, told ESPN:

"He (Dan Hurley) ended up turning it down, which must mean something. That definitely makes UConn more attractive now. With all the money he was offered, he's still committed to the school he built up. Being highly recruited by him means they are serious. That's the message I got."

Thomas understands the pulling power that a coach like Dan Hurley has for the UConn Huskies. His successful track record, which includes winning the last two national championships, means a player committed to UConn knows that they will be coached by one of the best.

If Dan Hurley were to leave the program, a situation similar to what happened when Nick Saban left the Alabama Crimson Tide may have occurred.

When Saban announced his retirement from coaching, many players who had committed to play for Saban and the Crimson Tide decided to de-commit from Alabama. This was because they knew that they would not be playing under the legendary coach.

Fortunately for Uconn and Meleek Thomas, Dan Hurley has decided to remain at the program, where he will be a strong reason for many players to stay committed.

Meleek Thomas transfers to Overtime Elite for his senior year

In his senior year, Meleek Thomas has decided on a transfer from his high school. He has gone from Lincoln Park Performing Arts High School in Pittsburgh to the Overtime Elite league.

Overtime Elite is a basketball 'league' for players between the ages of 16-20. They earn a salary of $100,000 and participate in an educational program. The latter allows the players to receive education in traditional subjects and in things relevant to a basketball player in today's world (for example: social media training).

On his decision to leave his high school and join Overtime Elite, Thomas told ESPN:

"I did everything I needed to do where I'm from. We won back-to-back state championships. Now, it's time to be seen by NBA personnel, GMs, scouts, the people that you need to be in front of. At OTE, they get your name out. Everything they do goes around the world. I want to be broadcasted more."

Meleek Thomas is currently the number 1 ranked point guard from the 2025 class, according to 247sports.com. By playing in a competitive league, he will be able to raise his profile even more. This will only improve his already strong chances of playing for Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies in a few years' time.

