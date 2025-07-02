“Definitely run it back”: Syracuse fans reminisce Carmelo Anthony’s cover as EA College Basketball set to return

College Basketball fans got huge news on Monday as it was announced that EA College Basketball is set to return. After the return of the EA College Football franchise in 2024, the college basketball franchise is set to return in 2028, according to insider Matt Brown. The last iteration of the franchise was NCAA Basketball 10.

After this announcement, the Syracuse men's basketball Instagram account tried to capitalize on it by getting fans excited for next season. They posted an image of some of their players for next season on one slide, followed by an image of NCAA March Madness 2004 when Syracuse star Carmelo Anthony was the cover athlete.

This led to a big reaction as some fans reminisced about Carmelo Anthony's days as a Syracuse star.

"Yes, let’s definitely run it back!" one fan wrote.

"I had NCAA03 and NCAA04 for ps2 growing up. My buddy really wanted one of my games and I felt bad he didn’t have a NCAA game. I wanted to keep 03 because Melo was in it, but I wanted 04 because Melo was on the case. So I gave him the 03 case and the 04 game, kept both the games with Melo for myself," one fan commented.

"None of these kids will be on the team when the game comes out years later," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"Wish the game came out in 2013 or 2016," one fan wrote.

"Absolutely LFG just deleted my 2k 25 no cap," one fan commented.

"Loved that game on ps2," one fan added.

Images via the comments of the Instagram post.

Carmelo Anthony was the EA College Basketball cover athlete after Syracuse won the national championship

Carmelo Anthony was named the cover athlete for EA NCAA March Madness 2004. He earned the honor of becoming the cover athlete after he helped lead the Syracuse Orange to the national championship in 2003.

Anthony only played one college season, averaging 22.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game as a freshman. After a stellar season, he declared for the 2003 NBA draft. Anthony would go on to become the third pick in the draft, selected by the Denver Nuggets.

He became a star with the Nuggets and one of the best players of his generation. He played until the 2021-22 season, and although he never won an NBA championship, he will enter the Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class.

