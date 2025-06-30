UConn guard Azzi Fudd became the face of resilience in college basketball after a social media post from Behind The Arc celebrated the UConn star. On Saturday, an Instagram post celebrated Fudd as the 2025 People’s Comeback Player of the Year.

Ad

Azzi Fudd, who battled through injuries, returned to the court in the 2024-25 season with impressive performances. She averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, shooting an impressive 47.4% from the field for the UConn Huskies last season.

She impressed during the 2025 NCAA Tournament, where she was named the Most Outstanding Player. Fudd also earned a nod in the All-Big East First Team.

“They might not have nominated her, they may not have given her the award, but no trophy can measure this comeback. But we see her,” the caption read.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Fans were quick to express their support and praise for Fudd’s journey in the comment section, showing their appreciation for her determination.

“Azzi is the definition of resilience!” one fan commented.

“The People’s Princess and comeback queen, we love her to the moon!” another fan wrote.

Many fans echoed similar feelings, calling Fudd the “People’s Princess” and praising her for overcoming adversity.

Ad

“She's our comeback player of the year idc what y'all gonna say,” a fan commented.

“She deserved that nomination omg. My comeback goat,” another fan wrote.

“Azzi Fudd is extremely talented, a 3 level score with great defense, the people princess she will continue to prosper,” one fan commented.

College hoops fans react as UConn’s Azzi Fudd wins People’s comeback player of the year - Image source: Instagram/behindthewomensarc

Fans continued to express their thoughts as some took jabs at The ESPYS for leaving her off the list of nominees for the Best Comeback Athlete. Mallory Swanson, Suni Lee, Gabriel Landeskog and Lindsey Vonn were nominated, leaving Fudd out of contention.

Ad

UConn’s Azzi Fudd spends time with family on cruise trip

UConn guard Azzi Fudd continued to enjoy her offseason as she enjoyed quality time with her family following her NCAA Tournament success. On Sunday, Fudd took to social media to share moments from a family cruise with her parents and siblings.

The 22-year-old was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player and led the Huskies to their first NCAA title since 2016. Following her impressive 2024-45 season, Fudd opted to return to UConn for her final collegiate season.

Ad

“Cruise Dump ☀️🐠👙🥂💩,” Fudd wrote.

Ad

Fudd took a well-earned break with her family, soaking up the sun and enjoying the ocean views on their cruise trip. Alongside group photos with her parents and brothers, she shared a shot of herself walking the deck in a bright pink bikini with her parents.

Fudd’s parents, Tim Fudd and Katie Smrcka-Duffy Fudd, also share a basketball background. Tim played for American University, while Katie was drafted into the WNBA by the Sacramento Monarchs in 2001.

With one more season ahead at UConn and plenty of attention on Fudd’s every move, fans will be eager to see what’s next both on and off the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here