“Brokeback Mountain type": Fans erupt as Azzi Fudd’s wholesome reaction to Paige Bueckers’ cowboy fit sparks chatter online

On Sunday, Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers' recent ensemble earned a wholesome reaction from her former teammate, Azzi Fudd. The guard who moved to Texas after her draft seemed to immerse herself in the local culture as she donned a cowboy outfit. This look garnered an adorable response from Fudd, sparking chatter online.

In the picture, the former teammates were seen on a FaceTime call. Bueckers' outfit, which included a white hat, prompted a shocked reaction from Fudd. The Huskies' star was left wide-eyed with her mouth open, unable to believe what she was seeing.

This image, first posted by Fudd on her Instagram, was later re-shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a Golden State fan account.

"Dudeeeee😭😭😭😭," the fan wrote captioning the post.

The post featuring Fudd's wholesome reaction saw fans erupt as plenty reacted by retweeting it.

"Brokeback Mountain type fit," a fan wrote.

"Azzi has been WAITING for this hard launch I'm SICK😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏," commented a second.

"Imagine needing to call your girlfriend every two seconds just to annoy her while dressed as a cowboy 😭😭 she’s honestly too much," remarked another.

"Paige showing Azzi her cowboy fit is taking me out😭," retweeted a fourth.

"Paige wanting to record Azzi’s reaction and Azzi posting it 😭😭😭Yep they are it your honor 😭😭😭," commented a fifth.

Despite Bueckers moving to Dallas after her selection as the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft, the UConn duo seems to be keeping in touch. Fudd was also seen attending a WNBA game in June, as the Wings travelled to Connecticut to face the Sun.

Paige Bueckers continues to feature on the Wings' injury list after missing out on the last game

Paige Bueckers is still a feature on the Dallas Wings' injury list, as she continues to struggle with a knee injury. She was ruled out of her team's game against the Washington Mystics on Saturday and is currently listed as a game-time decision for Dallas' next game against the Mercury.

In her last appearance against the Fever, Bueckers was on the court for 36 minutes and dropped 27 points and 6 assists as Indiana took home the win at the American Airlines Center. She was then rested for her team's back-to-back set due to a right knee issue, missing her fifth game of the season.

With Bueckers suffering an ACL injury during her UConn days, her absence is surely just a precautionary measure by the Wings. Furthermore, Dallas has a four-day break before their game against the Mercury, and the rest would do her good.

