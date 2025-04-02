Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders drops 1-word reaction as Baylor star declares for 2025 WNBA Draft

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Deion Sanders, made headlines when she left Colorado for Alabama A&M to carve out her own path. Although Deion initially wasn’t thrilled about the move, the father-daughter duo has since put any tension behind them.

On Tuesday, Shelomi had a simple but enthusiastic reaction to Aaronette Vonleh’s WNBA Draft announcement. The Alabama A&M guard shared a one-word response on her Instagram story, reposting Vonleh’s declaration:

“Yessssaaaaaa,” with a celebratory emoji.

Vonleh, who transferred to Baylor after a stint at Colorado, expressed gratitude for her time with the Bears. In her announcement, she thanked God, her family, Coach Nicki Collen and the Baylor community.

“I am so grateful for the time I spent at Baylor,” she said. “With that being said I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2025 WNBA draft. I can’t wait to continue my career at the next level.”

Her post featured photos of her in a Baylor jersey, signed with her name and number: "Aaronette #21."

Shelomi Sanders reacts to Alabama teammate's heartfelt Instagram post

Shelomi Sanders had a three-word reaction to Alabama A&M teammate Jaiyah Harris-Smith’s heartfelt Instagram post.

Harris-Smith reflected on her basketball journey in an emotional message on Tuesday. The senior guard, who played at Ole Miss and UALR, averaged 4.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists this season, shooting 41%.

“First, I want to say thank you God for blessing me with the opportunity,” Smith wrote.

In the comments, Sanders showed her support:

“Aweee Jaiyah Waydaee”

Shelomi, meanwhile, is carving out her own path. Her decision to leave Colorado wasn’t just about basketball — it was about finding the right fit and the right energy.

Shelomi started her college basketball journey as a walk-on at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado in December 2022 when her father took over as football coach.

At Colorado, she played five games, scoring three points and redshirted her first season. Although she had a chance to develop under Coach JR Payne, she felt that the environment wasn’t the right fit and wanted a fresh start.

In April, she entered the transfer portal and later committed to Alabama A&M.

