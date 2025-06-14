Deion Sanders’ daughter Shelomi Sanders reacts after winning Bulldog of the Week honor from Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M guard Shelomi Sanders has added to her list of achievements in the college basketball offseason. On Friday, @aamuathletics on Instagram announced that Sanders is the program's Bulldog of the Week, an honor for standout players of the program.

NFL legend Deion Sanders' daughter is preparing for her senior stint of collegiate hoops in the 2025-26 season, after playing out her junior year at Alabama A&M. Nods such as these show that Shelomi has been putting in the work during the offseason.

"Congrats to our 𝐁𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐝𝐨𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤!! @shelomisanders 𝕻𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖘𝖚𝖗𝖊 makes 𝓭𝓲𝓪𝓶𝓸𝓷𝓭𝓼 💎And this one applied it all week 🐶🔥#BulldogOfTheWeek #BIGENERGY," @aamuathletics on Instagram captioned with several emojis.

Shelomi Sanders then dropped a pink heart and a fingers-crossed emoji as her reaction to her achievement.

(Image credits: @aamuathletics on Instagram)

She has also since reposted @aamuathletics on Instagram's post on her Instagram story, while using the song "Champion Mentality" by Infinite Champions Music and Zairis Tejion.

(Image credits: @shelomisanders on Instagram)

In her lone year with the Bulldogs so far in the 2024-25 season, Sanders averaged 1.2 points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 3.9 minutes in 26 contests. The Boulder, Colorado native previously spent her first two seasons with the Jackson State Lady Tigers and then with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders and the rest of the Bulldogs finished last campaign with an overall record of 21-11 (14-4, SWAC) and were eliminated in the first round of this year's NIT by the Chattanooga Mocs, 53-49.

Shelomi Sanders' teammate Sumayah McIntosh shows love towards her Bulldog of the Week achievement

Sumayah McIntosh showed love for Shelomi Sanders' achievement with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. The freshman reposted @aamuathletics' post on her Instagram story with a supportive caption that Sanders has since replied to.

"Congratulations, sista @shelomisanders," McIntosh captioned with Sanders replying on her Instagram story with, "Freshyyy," with three red heart emojis.

(Image credits: @shelomisanders on Instagram)

McIntosh is joining coach Dawn Thornton's Bulldogs as a 5'10 rookie, having wrapped up her high school hoops career with Lakewood High School. She committed to Alabama A&M in August 2024 through her Instagram account, then officially signed to the program in November.

